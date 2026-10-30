Area voters to decide local proposals Nov. 3

By Maurice Imhoff

Contributing Writer

Jackson County voters will decide proposals on property taxes, public safety funding and local government operations in the Nov. 3 general election. The ballot includes a countywide funding proposal for Jackson County Central Dispatch, along with questions for voters in several townships, Jackson and local school districts.

Jackson County residents will decide whether to increase the monthly surcharge used to fund the county’s 911 Central Dispatch system. The proposal would raise the maximum authorized charge on landline, wireless and internet-based telephone services from $1.50 to $3 a month beginning July 1, 2027. The additional revenue would support emergency dispatch operations, including equipment, maintenance and other expenses. Some funding would replace portable radios used by police officers and firefighters throughout the county, many of which are about 10 years old.

Jackson voters will consider a charter amendment that would change the city treasurer’s position from an elected office to one appointed by the Jackson City Council. If approved, the change would take effect Dec. 1, 2028, after the current treasurer’s term expires.

In neighboring Calhoun County, Albion voters will decide two proposed charter changes. The first would replace the requirement that the city manager hold a master’s degree in public administration or its equivalent with a requirement of at least 10 years of public administration experience. The bachelor’s degree requirement would remain. The second would reduce Albion’s Board of Review from four members to three. The board reviews property tax assessments and hears appeals from property owners.

Several communities will also decide millage proposals to support local services. Blackman Township voters will consider renewing a 0.25-mill parks and recreation tax to fund maintenance and improvements to township parks. The renewal is expected to generate about $173,538 in its first year.

Concord Township residents will decide whether to renew a 0.887-mill road maintenance tax for six years, from 2026 through 2031. The proposal would fund local road repairs and improvements and is expected to generate about $104,000 in its first year.

Cement City voters will consider renewing and restoring an operating millage of 4.9665 mills for two years beginning in 2027. The revenue would support regular village operations.

Liberty Township residents will consider a new 1.25-mill tax for three years to replace a fire engine and other fire department equipment. The proposal is expected to generate about $247,488 in its first year.

Norvell Township voters will consider a new 2-mill public safety tax for 10 years, from 2026 through 2035. The funding could support police, fire and emergency medical services, including efforts to restore a local police department. The township’s police department closed in 2008. The proposed tax is expected to generate about $391,000 in its first year.

Two area school districts will seek operating millage renewals. Concord Community Schools is requesting an 11-year renewal beginning in 2028, while Jonesville Community Schools is seeking a 10-year renewal beginning in 2027. Both proposals involve taxes on nonhomestead property, including businesses, rental properties and second homes, rather than homeowners’ principal residences. The funding supports regular school operations.

Not every local proposal will appear on every ballot. Voters’ questions will depend on their city, township, village and school district. The Jackson County Central Dispatch proposal will appear on ballots throughout the county.