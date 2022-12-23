ARF contest, Ice Breaker, and electric cars

Out and About by Norm Stutesman

The Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) would like to thank all supporters and volunteers who have made it possible for this volunteer-based organization to enter their 25th year of animal rescue here in St. Joe County. ARF members are unpaid volunteers who give their time and often their own money to keep this much needed group alive. ARF is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that promotes spay/neuter assistance and supports pet owners with emergency vet care and food assistance.

ARF is looking for sponsors of the Cutest Pet Contest, St. Joseph County Fair booth rental, and entry fees for local festivals, plus many other fundraising events for ARF coming up in 2023.

If you would like more information on ARF’s programs and events, or would like to donate to this worthwhile group, you may visit their website at www.arfund.org. You may also mail your questions and donations to: Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.

The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to their “Ice Breaker Silent Auction of 2023. This fun event takes place Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7 PM. The venue is the Armstrong International Rec Building, 1015 Maple Street, in Three Rivers. Tickets are $20/person and includes food, drink, and entry to the exciting auction. This is an opportunity to come out and support the Chamber of Commerce, meet your neighbors and have a fun evening. For more information, please contact the Chamber at trchamber.com, or phone them at (269)278-8193.

If you still have Christmas packages to send to loved ones out-of-state, I’m afraid Santa will have to do the delivering. The chances of the U.S. Postal Service getting them delivered by Christmas are slim to none. You have pretty much run out of time. Procrastination has done its job.

Speaking of Christmas, I’d like to take the opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. To George Costanza, a Happy Festivus!

Winter began, or will begin Wednesday, December 21. This is probably one of my happiest days of the year, because the days start getting longer starting tomorrow.

We are hearing more and more about electric cars. It’s rumored that by 2030 General Motors will no longer be manufacturing gasoline powered vehicles. For now, gas powered cars and trucks still dominate the market. Here are a few things to know about fueling your vehicle:

According to Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com, “The gas pumps are calibrated on a regular basis.” The pumps are honest and are highly regulated and inspected. It would be very difficult to tweak the prices or gallons.

Brand-name gas and generic gas are pretty much equal. All gasoline refined in the U.S. Is reduced to a common set of specifications. Some brands add detergents that help keep your engine clean.

Buying gas in the morning won’t save you money. Colder gas is more dense, but way down in the underground tank, air temperature has virtually no effect on the fuel’s temperature.

Most cars never need premium gasoline. Unless your owner’s manual says “premium required”, your car will run fine on regular 87-octane.

“Shiver my timbers,” said Captain Mack, “We’re ten knots out, but we’re turning back. I forgot my BURMA SHAVE”

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.