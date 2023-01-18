Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course

Two juveniles have been arrested and are facing charges stemming from an act of vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The greens on holes six and seven were severely damaged. The names of the subjects are being withheld given their status as minors. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend.

Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.

The damage occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26, on the golf course’s sixth and seventh holes, where the greens were “completely destroyed,” according to Lake Doster Golf Club head professional Matt Townsley.

“There was no way to save (the greens),” Townsley said. “We have to start over with them from square one.”

According to a release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the damage appeared to have been done by ATVs.

Townsley said estimates to repair the damage came in at approximately $100,000.

Lake Doster Golf Club may have to use temporary greens for the 2023 season.

“The person or people who did this obviously had bad intentions and it’s caused a lot of headaches and stress for us,” Townsley said at the time of the vandalism. “But the other side of that is all the generosity that so many people have shown to us.

“The homeowners in the area, our members, the community in general and other golf course in West Michigan have reached out and asked what they can do to help. The outpouring really has been overwhelming and we can’t say enough how much we appreciate it.”