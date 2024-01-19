Attic catches fire at Three Rivers house, no one injured

THREE RIVERS — No one was injured when an attic caught fire at a Three Rivers home Monday.

According to the Three Rivers Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. to the 400 block of West Street in Three Rivers. Upon arrival, they reported a two-story multi-family house with smoke showing from its eves, eventually finding an attic fire in progress.

Firefighters say the fire was put under control shortly after they arrived. No injuries were reported and all residents were able to evacuate safely. A cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Three Rivers Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Fabius-Park Fire Department, Centreville Fire Department, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, St. Joseph County Victim Services and the American Red Cross.

