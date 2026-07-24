“B-Line” B-gins

On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority (SJCTA) officially cut the ribbon on it’s new “B-Line” buses as part of an official rebrand of the Three Rivers Circle Line. A ceremony was held with SJCTA board members and the family of Beatrice “Bea” Jones-Taylor at the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce.

The buses were named after Jones-Taylor, a SJCTA driver that started in 2019 and passed away in a crash last year. Gloria Jones, Jones-Taylor’s mother, said it felt nice to have her daughter memorialized with the name change, saying “she loved that job” and that she would be “screaming and hollering” if she were still around today and knew of the name change.

“She had said when she started, she loved that job. She said that before she died, she was going to get a house and car for [her family] so that they didn’t have to live in a rental,” Jones said. “She loved that job, she really loved it.”

During the ceremony, a resolution passed by the SJCTA board commemorating the name change was presented to Jones-Taylor’s family.

Photo by Robert Tomlinson

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