Backyard Symposium 2023 Planned

For the third year, the Van Buren Conservation District will hold its Backyard Symposium, an online speaker series hosted on Zoom.

The symposium will feature speakers who will talk about topics that connect people with the wildlife and environment around them. This year, the tagline is “Branching Beyond Your Own Backyard”.

Topics include outdoor recreation in Van Buren County, an introduction to soils, plant identification for beginners, forestry management, and more.

The event will be held Feb. 6 – 10, at 2 p.m. each day. Each session will run about one hour. The event is free and open to the public.

Recordings will be edited and posted on the conservation district’s YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/c/VanBurenCD after the week of live presentations.

For more information, contact the Van Buren Conservation District at 1035 E. Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, or call (269) 657-4030 ext. 5, or info@vanburencd.org