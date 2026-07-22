Bangor Township man dies in two-vehicle crash in Arlington Township

By Paul Garrod

Staff writer

news4garrod@gmail.com

ARLINTGTON TWP. – A 75-year-old Bangor Township man died from injuries he received in a two- vehicle crash in Arlington Township, Thursday, June 16, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:48 a.m. to the intersection of County Road 681 and 48th Avenue, in Arlington Township, for a report of a two-vehicle, personal injury crash.

Once on scene, deputies determined that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Tundra, a 75-year-old man from Bangor Township, was heading eastbound on 48th Avenue when he ran the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 681. He was immediately struck by a Freightliner semi hauling an empty 40,000-pound tank, traveling northbound on County Road 681.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was extricated from the vehicle with the assistance of Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) EMS and the Bangor Fire Department. He was then transported to the hospital where he was initially listed in “critical” condition. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 48-year-old male from the Holland, MI, area, suffered minor injuries in the crash, and was able to exit the vehicle on his own accord. He was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The investigation is on-going.