Baroda residents reject disincorporating the village Baroda Township clerk recalled; Sluder is new president of Village of Baroda

Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Group has new sign installed at Village of Eau Claire Veterans Park The Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Group led by Jo Herman, Ted Shunkwiler and Sandy Harner, recently had a new sign installed with the assistance of village workers at the Village of Eau Claire Veterans Park on Main Street. Pictured above: Ted Shunkwiler, Jo Herman, Tom Ferry, Greg Chisek, and Sandy Harner. Mrs. Herman is stepping down as chairman and turning the Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Group over to Sandy Harner. Ferry and Chisek were part of the four-man crew that helped install the new sign at the park, which was paid for by the Village of Eau Claire. (Ron DeKett Photo)

By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

Baroda Township voters have recalled Township Clerk Christina Price and elected newcomer Chelsie Nitz to serve the remainder of Price’s term through the end of 2028.

Baroda village and township residents also decisively voted against disincorporating the village. In the village of Baroda, residents voted out the village president and elected three newcomers to the village council.

In the village president race, Christina Price’s husband, Michael Price, was defeated by former village trustee Milt Sluder in his bid for re-election as village president. Those elected to the village council were Brad Mattner, Jodi Mattner and Lisa Radde. Radde led the recall against Christina Price.

The unofficial final numbers on the Christina Price recall had Nitz receiving 781 votes to Price’s 592 votes for a 57 to 43 percentage margin.

Christina Price had been the subject of a recall effort this summer over her involvement with the village disincorporation proposal. Price had maintained that she supported the petition drive for disincorporation as a private citizen. She has served as clerk since 2019.

Last week, Price extended her congratulations to Nitz and thanked everyone who supported her.

“I wish her success as she steps into this important role and continues serving the residents of our community,” she said. “As my time as Baroda Township Clerk comes to an end, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Baroda Township for giving me the honor and privilege of serving you for the past eight years.”

“Although my time as Township Clerk is coming to a close, my commitment to Baroda Township and its residents is not,” she said. “I will continue to be involved, lend a helping hand, and serve our community wherever I am needed. My love for this community has never been about holding an elected position, but about the people who make Baroda such a special place to call home.

“I leave this chapter with gratitude, pride, and many wonderful memories,” she added. “It has truly been an honor to serve you, and I will always be thankful for the opportunity. Thank you, Baroda Township, for eight wonderful years. This is not goodbye, but simply the beginning of a new chapter in how I serve the community I love.”

Nitz said she was grateful for the support and trust people have placed in her. “I ran on working to unite Baroda, and that commitment will guide how I serve if these results hold,” she said. “I want every resident to feel heard, respected, and confident in their clerk’s office, regardless of how they voted. I’m ready to put in the work, earn that confidence, and help our community move forward together.”

“Regarding next steps, I’ve been in contact with the Berrien County Clerk’s office,” she added. “They advised me that the current officeholder remains in office until the recall election results are certified. They are helping clarify the timing of the oath and when I may officially begin performing the duties of the office.”