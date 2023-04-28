Baseball Roundup

TR sweeps doubleheader with Dowagiac, swept by Schoolcraft

DOWAGIAC — Three Rivers’ baseball team swept Dowagiac on the road on Thursday, April 20, winning Game 1 by a score of 11-1, and taking the win in Game 2 by a score of 16-2.

In Game 1, the Wildcats combined for 13 hits. Jace Gray had three hits, including a home run and four RBI, Luis Warmack had three hits and three RBI, and Mark Wittenberg and Louis Smith each had two hits each. Mason Awe and Carson Beuter combined for five innings pitched, giving up one run and striking out six.

In Game 2, the Wildcats had 11 hits as a team, including Wittenberg, Gray, Smith, and Connor Penny each with two hits. Wittenberg had a complete game on the mound, going five innings, giving up just one earned run, and striking out 11.

On Saturday, the Wildcats were swept in a doubleheader at home to Schoolcraft, losing Game 1 by a score of 4-3 and dropping Game 2 by a final of 8-4.

In Game 1, Warmack had two hits and two RBI to lead the team, while Penny, Gray, Smith and Drew McClain had a hit apiece. Penny had a double and an RBI. Brady Penny and Louis Smith worked three innings each, allowing no earned runs and striking out three batters each.

In Game 2, Wittenberg had two hits, including a double and an RBI, while Warmack, Kaleb Williams, Maddox Hagen and Peyton Hradsky each had a hit apiece.

White Pigeon swept by Cass in DH

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader at home Tuesday against Cassopolis, dropping Game 1 by a score of 16-6 and dropping the second by a score of 11-6.

Getting hits for the Chiefs in Game 1 were Brody Block, Caleb Lane, and Carter Becraft. Getting base knocks in the second game were Block, Dace Kochel Jr., Clayton Grandstaff, Collin Mettler, Estaban Castro and Chris Temple.