Basketball Playoffs Roundup

Girls

Colon’s season ends against Hackett in regional finals

NEW BUFFALO — A run to the state rounds in the postseason was not in the cards for Colon, as their season ended in the Division 4 regional finals on Thursday, March 9 in New Buffalo, as the Magi lost a close game to Hackett Catholic Central, 35-29.

Colon led 16-11 at the half and 23-22 after three quarters, but a strong Hackett team scored 13 points in the final quarter to take the victory.

“For the majority of the game we were able to contain them defensively. Unfortunately, we fell asleep on the backside and gave up a couple easy lay ups down the stretch,” Colon head coach Bethany Preston said. “We struggled offensively to ever find any sort of rhythm. They played relentless defense and forced us to rush some things and turn the ball over. Sometimes things just don’t fall your way. If they don’t make their free throws down the stretch, maybe it’s a different game.”

Reese Williams led the Magi with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Megann Mullins added six points and Megan Jackson three points to go with seven rebounds. Colon finishes with an impressive 21-5 record in the regular season.

“We battled until the bitter end and I’m so proud of what this team has accomplished this year,” Preston said. “With most of this team back, look for us to make some noise again next year.”

Hackett Catholic lost their state quarterfinal match Tuesday to Adrian Lenawee Christian 49-36.

Boys

Centreville ousted by Brandywine in regional final

COLOMA — The Centreville Bulldogs bowed out in Wednesday’s Division 3 regional final in Coloma against a top-10 Niles-Brandywine squad, losing 58-35.

The loss follows an excellent run to the Sweet 16, defeating Lawton in the regional semifinals 55-40 Monday and a thrilling, last-second 47-46 win over Union City in Friday’s district finals in Union City.

Centreville did not have a good start, going down 19-2 after the first quarter and facing a 36-9 deficit at the half and trailing 48-16 after three quarters.

Roman Robinson led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Gavin Bunning had eight points and Harrison Gregory had six.

Against Lawton, the Bulldogs had big games from Micah Lemings, who had 26 points on the evening, and Harrison Gregory, who had 11 points. The Bulldogs led 14-4 after the first quarter, 27-15 at the half, and 39-24 after three quarters.

In the district finals aginst Union City, a last-second bucket by Gavin Bunning, his only two points of the evening, gave the Bulldogs the district title. Lemings had 20 points to lead Centreville, while Roman Robinson had 10. The Bulldogs led 14-7 after the first quarter, but an offensive explosion from Union City gave the Chargers a 29-26 lead at the half. The host team’s lead extended to five after the third quarter, 37-32, prior to the heroics down the stretch for Centreville.

The Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 18-8.

Colon eliminated by Kalamazoo Phoenix in regional final

BELLEVUE — Colon’s boys’ basketball team ended their season Wednesday night with a 72-40 defeat against Kalamazoo Phoenix in the District 4 regional finals.

The loss follows a close 57-52 win over Lawrence in Monday’s regional semifinal in Bellevue and a win over Mendon at home to capture the district title Friday, March 10.

Kalamazoo Phoenix led the regional final game over Colon at the half, 37-22. For Colon, Simon Vinson led the Magi with 20 points, while Justin Wickey added 11, including his 1,000th career point.

Against Lawrence, Vinson had another 20 points, while Dalton Williams and Wickey had 14 points each en route to the victory.

In the district final against Mendon, Vinson had 19, while Wickey had 14 and Maverick Downs had 13.

Colon finishes the season with a record of 18-8.

Marcellus bows out in district finals against Lawrence

LAWRENCE — For Lawrence to make it to the regional rounds, they needed to get through Marcellus, and while the Wildcats put up a fight, Marcellus took the loss in a close 47-44 game in their Division 4 district final Friday, March 10.

Marcellus was led in the scoresheet by Nathan Mihills, who scored 18 points to go along with eight rebounds. Beau Ferguson had nine points and two rebounds, and Parker Adams had eight points and nine rebounds on the evening.

Marcellus finishes with a record of 8-16.