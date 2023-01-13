Basketball Roundup

BOYS

TR boys victorious against Gull Lake

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team notched its second win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Gull Lake in a non-conference matchup 62-47.

The Wildcats were led on the scoresheet by Andrew Brown with 25 points, Caleb Quake with 12 points and Heston Saunders with 10.

With the win, the ‘Cats improve to 2-4 on the season.

Constantine boys drop pair of contests

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team came up short in the last week, losing to Lawton 54-38 on Friday, Jan. 6, and being defeated by Allegan 69-54 Tuesday.

In the Jan. 6 matchup against Lawton, Constantine led 17-14 after the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime. However, the Falcons scored only six points the rest of the way against a stingy Lawton defense, and were completely shut out in the fourth quarter.

Lukas Hagenbuch led the way for Constantine with 11 points, while Carter McGee and Donovan Miller had six points each. Luke Leighton of Lawton led all scorers with 17 points, while his teammate Parker Van Peteghem had 16 points.

On Tuesday against Allegan, Constantine went down 15-14 after the first quarter, down 39-24 at half, and down 57-39 at the end of three.

Hagenbuch led the Falcons with 12 points, while Isaac Moore and Chase Bates had eight points apiece. Luke Ellis of Allegan had a game-high 21 points to lead the Tigers, while Noel DeLucas had 17.

White Pigeon boys sunk by Trojans

WHITE PIGEON — In what was a very close matchup, the White Pigeon boys’ basketball team was defeated by Sturgis Tuesday, 51-47.

White Pigeon was led by Chris Jackson with a game-high 26 points, with Wesley Roberts adding six points and Josh Davidson adding five. Sturgis was led on the night by Jacob Thompson’s 24 points, while Ian Smith and Grady Miller had eight apiece.

Centreville boys upend Colon

CENTREVILLE — In an intra-county battle on the hardwood, it was Centreville’s boys’ basketball team coming out victorious over Colon on Saturday, Jan. 7, 59-42.

The Bulldogs led 20-14 after the first quarter, extending the lead to 35-17 at halftime, and leading 51-30 at the end of three.

Matthew Swanwick led the way for the Bulldogs on the scoresheet with 18 points, while Micah Lemings added 15 points and Harrison Gregory had 14.

For the Magi, Simon Vinson led his team with a game-high 19 points, while Dalton Williams had nine points.

Howardsville victorious over New Buffalo

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team notched a win over New Buffalo Tuesday, 50-37.

Two players had double-doubles for the Eagles on the evening: Sam Nagel, with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Colin Muldoon, with 13 points and 12 rebounds. John Paul Rose added nine points in the victory.

Elliot Bourne led New Buffalo with 10 points, while Sam Tripp had nine.

GIRLS

Constantine girls bested in three matchups

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team had a forgettable week on the hardwood, dropping a trio of contests this past week.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the Falcons dropped a 40-25 decision to Lawton, followed by a 51-8 loss to Bronson on Monday and a 41-21 defeat against Bridgman on Tuesday.

The Falcons were led in the Jan. 6 matchup against Lawton by Sienna Salisbury, who had nine points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Bella Cullifer added six points and seven rebounds, while Jaedyn Herlein added four points and three rebounds.

In the Monday matchup against Bronson, Lily Peters had more than half of the Falcons’ offense, leading the way with five points, while Salisbury had two and Herlein sunk a free throw.

On Tuesday against Bridgman, Lilly Hofmeister was the Falcons’ leading scorer with nine points and two steals, followed by Olivia Herlein’s six points and five rebounds. Cullifer added three points, while Peters had two.

Mendon girls defeat Comstock, remain unbeaten

MENDON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team improved their perfect record to 8-0 on the season with a 41-22 win against Comstock Tuesday.

Cienna Nightengale led the way for the Hornets with 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Keyara Szymanski added eight points and two rebounds, and Makennah Mullin chipped in six points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Centreville girls drop match to Homer

CENTREVILLE — A 20-point second quarter by visiting Homer led to a 50-35 defeat for the Centreville girls’ basketball team Monday.

Centreville was behind for all four quarters of the ballgame, going down 12-8 after the first quarter and 32-14 at half. The deficit would balloon to 42-20 after three quarters.

Leading the Bulldogs on the scoresheet were Faith Edwards with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, while Hailey Miller added eight points, Mara Webb added four points and nine rebounds, and Kendalynn Bernheisel had two points and six rebounds.

White Pigeon girls defeated by Trojans

STURGIS — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team dropped their matchup Tuesday against Sturgis by a final of 48-32.

The Chiefs were down 16-2 after the first quarter, 22-8 at the half, and 38-15 at the end of three.

Leading the way for White Pigeon was Bailee Freedline with seven points, Shelby McDaniel and Sydney McClure with six points each, and Amyia Wright and Dani Steel with four points apiece.

Colon girls sweep weekend set

COLON — Colon’s girls’ basketball team won a pair of games last week, defeating Climax-Scotts 48-28 at home on Jan. 6, and besting Centreville on the road Jan. 7 by a final of 51-34.

In the Climax-Scotts matchup, Colon was dominant in the first half, leading 31-7 going into the break. Although Climax-Scotts would outscore them the rest of the way, the Magi got their fourth win of the season.

The Magi were led by Reese Williams with 28 points, six steals and four assists, Macey Burgess with eight points, four rebounds and three blocks, and Raegan Thaxton and Megan Jackson with four points each.

Their fifth win of the season would come the next day against the Bulldogs. The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter before Colon exploded for 20 points to just two for the home team in the second quarter to take a 31-13 lead into halftime. The score would balloon to 40-21 at the end of three.

Colon was led by Williams with 26 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists, Burgess with 10 points and four rebounds, and Megann Mullins with nine points, four rebounds and three steals.

“We started off a little sloppy, trying to force some passes in the post. Once we settled down and found some holes in their defense, we started to get some shots to fall,” Colon coach Bethany Preston said. “Defense in the second quarter was the game changer. Proud of the effort we gave.”

Centreville was led by Edwards with 13 points, while Miller and Webb had five points apiece.

Schoolcraft girls notch OT victory

ALLEGAN — Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team earned an overtime victory against Allegan Tuesday, 53-45.

Liv Ellison led the way for the Eagles with 15 points on the evening, while Mia Mulder added 13 points, five assists and four steals.