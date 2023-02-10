Basketball Roundup

photo provided

White Pigeon boys’ basketball senior Chris Jackson celebrates hitting the 1,000-point threshold in a loss to Constantine Saturday.

photo provided

Three Rivers boys’ basketball senior Andrew Brown notched his 1,000th career point in a loss to Dowagiac Tuesday.

Boys

TR drops two, Brown scores 1,000th career point

THREE RIVERS — History was made this last week, despite Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team dropping games to Edwardsburg 57-48 on Friday and Dowagiac 69-62 on Tuesday.

In the loss to Dowagiac Tuesday, Andrew Brown became just the sixth player in team history to score 1,000 career points, scoring 32 on the night. Brown joins Sam Brown, Tim Ryan, Greg Thurman, Ryan Cottingham and Parker Ellifritz as the only Wildcats to do so. He now sits at 1,022 career points, three behind Ellifritz for fifth all-time.

Luis Warmack added 10 points for Three Rivers in the Dowagiac loss. Three Rivers held a lead in the fourth quarter before the Chieftans made a late run to take the victory.

In the loss to Edwardsburg Friday, the ‘Cats took a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Eddies surged with a 15-0 run, en route to the victory. Brown had 26 points for Three Rivers, while Caden Cottingham and Jordan Pisco added six points each.

Three Rivers is now 4-10 on the year.

Chiefs go 1-1 on week, Jackson notches 1,000th point against Constantine

WHITE PIGEON — Brown was not the only one to notch career point 1,000 over the weekend, as White Pigeon senior Chris Jackson did the same in a close loss to Constantine Saturday, 47-46.

Jackson had 30 points in total to lead all scorers in the game, followed by nine points for Ty Strawser and six for Josh Davidson. Luke Hagenbuch led the Falcons in the win with 19 points, while Dean Topolski had 14. White Pigeon tied the game with 20 seconds left after coming back from down 14, but Constantine got one final free throw to end the contest.

On Tuesday, White Pigeon rebounded from the close loss with a victory against Bangor, 55-50. Davidson led the team with a career-high 16 points on the evening, followed by Jackson with 12.

Constantine drops matchups with Parchment, Berrien Springs, Bronson

PARCHMENT — Constantine’s varsity boys’ basketball team took two more losses this past week, dropping their Friday matchup with Parchment on the road, 64-30, and losing to Berrien Springs 52-25 Tuesday.

Topolski was the only Falcon to score in double digits on the night against Parchment, scoring 10 points. Hagenbuch was next in the scoring sheet with six. Darius Baker for Parchment led all scorers on the evening with 20 points.

In the loss to Berrien Springs, Carter McGee led Constantine with seven points, while Joshua Outlaw added five.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Constantine dropped their matchup with Bronson, 53-46. Topolski led the Falcons with 17 points, while Hagenbuch had nine and Isaac Moore added seven.

Centreville defeats Mendon, Comstock

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team notched two wins this past week, defeating Mendon 73-54 on Thursday and beating Comstock 67-51 Tuesday.

In the win over Mendon, Micah Lemings led the way for the Bulldogs with 27 points, followed by Roman Robinson with 18 and Harrison Gregory with 10. Mendon was led by Luke Schinker with 16 points and Ryder Gorham with 12 points.

In the win over Comstock, Lemings led the way with 22 points, while Gregory had 15, Robinson had 14, and Jacob Sikanis had 14.

Marcellus defeated by Cassopolis, Hartford; wins against Bloomingdale

MARCELLUS — Marcellus had two single-digit point losses this past week, dropping their Friday matchup against Cassopolis 55-46, and losing to Hartford Tuesday 56-50.

In the loss to Cassopolis, Parker Adams led the way for the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Nathan Mihills with 13 points and Dawson Lehew with 12.

Against Hartford, Beau Ferguson was the Wildcats’ leader on offense with 13 points, while Adams and Mihills had 11 points each.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Marcellus got a win against Bloomingdale, 61-42. Ferguson led the way with 14 points, Adams had 13, and Mihills and Quinton Tone had 10 points each.

Howardsville drops barnburner against Eau Claire, rebounds against Battle Creek

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville’s offensive output was on point Friday against Eau Claire. However, so was the Beavers’, as they took home a 101-75 conference win over the Eagles.

Sam Nagel led Howardsville with 16 points on the evening to go along with 12 rebounds. Colin Muldoon added 19 points, John Paul Rose had 18, and Kaden Sparks notched 10. Damarion Travis of Eau Claire led all scorers with 30 points.

On Saturday, Howardsville rebounded with a 72-33 win at Battle Creek Academy. Nagel had 24 points to lead the charge for the Eagles, while Sparks had 11 and Muldoon and Rose had 10 points each.

Girls

Three Rivers notches key wins over Eddies, Chieftains

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team earned two big conference wins this past week, defeating Edwardsburg at home 48-39 on Friday and defeating Dowagiac at home 55-30 on Tuesday.

The Wildcats, in taking down a 10-win Eddies team Friday, outscored their opponents 19-10 in the final quarter after being tied at 29 after three stanzas. Gabby Charvat led the way for the ‘Cats with 18 points, while Allie McGlothlen added 11 points and Annabelle Gill scored eight.

In Tuesday’s win against Dowagiac, Dani Glass led the way for the ‘Cats with 24 points, while Jennaya Decker added 12 points and Charvat 11.

With the wins, Three Rivers improves to 10-5 on the year.

Constantine drops two

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team lost two games this past week, dropping their Friday matchup with Parchment 33-27, and losing to Berrien Springs 46-38 Tuesday.

In the Friday loss to Parchment, Bella Cullifer had seven points and six rebounds, while Olivia Herlein had six points and three rebounds, and Jaedyn Herlein added five points and four rebounds.

In the Tuesday loss to Berrien Springs, Olivia Herlein led the way for the Falcons with 14 points and five rebounds, while Jaedyn Herlein had eight points, four rebounds and five steals.

Mendon splits against Centreville, Bloomingdale

MENDON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team split a pair of contests this past week, defeating Centreville 50-29 Friday, but dropping their Tuesday matchup to Bloomingdale, 57-46.

In the win against Centreville, Jadyn Samson led the way with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Jenna Scheffler had eight points and two rebounds, and Makennah Mullin had six points, five assists and seven rebounds. Stats for Centreville were not available as of press time.

In the loss to Bloomingdale, Mullin led the Hornets with a 13 point and 10 rebound double-double. Keyara Szymanski added 10 points and five rebounds, while Cienna Nightingale had nine points and eight rebounds.

Mendon goes to 13-3 on the year with the result.

Centreville earns two wins

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team, outside of the loss to Mendon, got two wins this past week, defeating Hartford Monday 47-27 and beating Comstock 66-25.

In the win against Hartford, Faith Edwards led the way with a double-double, scoring 25 points and adding 13 rebounds and seven steals. Hailey Miller added 11 points and six rebounds.

“We were shorthanded today but we handled it extremely well. We had some people step up and that is what you need when your roster is slim. I’m proud of the girls for their efforts tonight,” head coach Jill Peterson said on the Monday matchup.

In the win against Comstock, Edwards poured in 35 points to lead all scorers on the evening, as well as 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kendalynn Bernheisel was the only other Bulldog in double-digits, scoring 12 points on the evening.

White Pigeon defeats Bangor

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon earned their ninth win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Bangor 59-29.

Bailee Freedline led the Chiefs in scoring with 17 points, while Sydney McClure added 11.

Colon goes 2-1 in busy week

COLON — Colon’s girls’ basketball team had a busy week, winning two out of their three games.

On Friday, the Magi defeated Waldron 55-29. Reese Williams led Colon with 18 points and four assists, while Megann Mullins added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The next day, Colon dropped a 64-30 decision to Niles Brandywine, where the score was 39-11 at the half. Williams led Colon with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Raegan Thaxton dropped seven points.

“Their press and half-court defense was stifling and we struggled to get anything going offensively,” head coach Bethany Preston said. “It’s hard to replicate that kind of pressure in practice. We knew coming in they were going to really put a lot of pressure on the inbounds and trap the sidelines. You try and prepare for it, but it’s a different beast when it’s right there in front of you. We will definitely take some things away from this to keep building on.”

The team rebounded Tuesday, picking up a decisive 62-14 win over Tekonsha. Williams had 22 points and 10 steals on the night, followed by Mullins with 13 points and five steals. Andi Borgert and Allison Vinson added seven points each.

With the results, Colon moves to 13-4 on the year.

Marcellus drops close game to Cass, defeats Hartford

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team dropped a close 42-38 decision to Cassopolis Friday, while rebounding to defeat Hartford Tuesday 51-38.

In the loss to Cassopolis, Brooklyn VanTilburg had 14 points to lead the Wildcats, followed by Ladora BetSargis with nine points.

In the win over Hartford, VanTilburg dropped 20 points, while Clare Flory added eight.