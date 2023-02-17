Basketball Roundup

Boys

TR defeated by Vicksburg, walloped by Otsego

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team did not have the best of weeks on the hardwood, losing to Vicksburg on the road Friday, Feb. 10 by a final of 62-48, and were run out of the building against Otsego on the road Tuesday, 94-51.

In the loss to Vicksburg, Andrew Brown led the ‘Cats with 16 points. No statistics were available at press time for the loss to Otsego.

With the losses, Three Rivers falls to 4-12 on the season, and 2-8 in the Wolverine Conference.

Constantine wins two

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team earned a pair of wins this past week, defeating Lawton in a close battle 41-40 on Friday, Feb. 10, and earning a more comfortable 47-37 victory over Gobles Tuesday.

In the win over Lawton, Dean Topolski led the way with 13 points, while Isaac Moore chipped in with 11 points. Carter McGee added another nine points.

Against Gobles, Moore was the only Falcon in double digits with 18 points, while McGee added seven points and Ethan Glick, Lukas Hagenbuch and Logan Osborne each added six points apiece.

Marcellus drops contest to Calhoun Christian

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ boys’ basketball team dropped a 56-47 matchup with Calhoun Christian Friday.

Beau Ferguson led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Parker Adams added 10 points. Nathan Mihills had eight points to go along with a team-high six rebounds.

Howardsville pockets pair of wins

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian picked up two wins this past week, with a 46-41 victory over St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran Thursday, Feb. 9 and a 71-58 win over Hartford Tuesday.

In the win against Michigan Lutheran, Sam Nagel had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while John Paul Rose and Kaden Sparks each scored 12 points.

In Tuesday’s win over Hartford, Nagel had another double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Colin Muldoon had 16 points, Sparks 14, Rose eight and Dylan Muldoon seven.

Girls

Three Rivers suffers setbacks against Vicksburg, Otsego

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team dropped two games this past week, losing to Vicksburg 63-39 on the road Friday, Feb. 10, and lost a close game to Otsego at home Tuesday, 63-54.

In the loss to Vicksburg, Abby Lemacks and Dani Glass led the way with eight points each, while Jennaya Decker added six points. In the loss to Otsego, Glass led the ‘Cats with 22 points, Decker had 11, and Allie McGlothlen added 10.

Three Rivers moves to 10-7 overall, and 5-6 in the Wolverine Conference.

Centreville notches win against White Pigeon

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team earned a 39-33 win over White Pigeon Thursday, Feb. 9.

No statistics were available at press time.

Mendon drops game to Cass, defeats Burr Oak

MENDON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team earned a split of their contests this past week, losing 38-29 to Cassopolis on Thursday, Feb. 9, and rebounding to defeat Burr Oak Tuesday 52-29.

In the loss to Cassopolis, Cienna Nightingale led the way with nine points and seven rebounds, while Makennah Mullin added wight points and six rebounds. Jadyn Samson and Presley Allen had five points each.

In the win over Burr Oak, Nightingale and Mullin had 12 points each to lead the way for the Hornets, while Samson added seven points and Brielle Bailey added five. Nightingale also added seven rebounds, while Mullin had eight rebounds.

With the split, Mendon moves to 14-4 on the season.

Colon continues winning ways

COLON — Colon’s girls’ basketball team kept up their winning ways this past week earning a 42-28 win over Athens Thursday Feb. 9, and cruised to a 59-18 win over Bellevue on Tuesday.

In the win over Athens, senior Reese Williams scored her 1,000th career point, part of a 20-point effort on the evening to go along with seven steals and six rebounds. Allison Vinson had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Megann Millins, Raegan Thaxton and Maxey Burgess each added four points each.

In the win against Bellevue, Williams had another big game, notching 27 points and five steals, while Mullins added 15 points and five steals. The team scored a total of 26 points to just four for Bellevue in the first quarter en route to the win.

The Magi are now 15-4 on the year.

Constantine loses to Lawton, wins squeaker against Saugatuck

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball squad split their matches this past week, losing 55-30 to Lawton Friday, Feb. 10, and winning a nailbiter against Saugatuck Tuesday, 39-38.

In the loss to Lawton, Bella Cullifer had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Olivia Herlein and Sienna Salisbury had six points each.

In the win against Saugatuck, Salisbury led the way with 12 points and five rebounds, while Cullifer had 10 points and six rebounds on the evening.

Marcellus wins two

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team picked up two wins this past week, defeating Calhoun Christian on Friday, Feb. 10 48-33, and earning a 50-14 win over New Buffalo on Tuesday.

In the win over Calhoun Christian, Brooklyn VanTilburg led the Wildcats with 23 points and seven rebounds on the evening, followed by eight points from Talan Hiemstra and seven points from Lilly Scoggin.

Against New Buffalo, VanTilburg notched 19 points on the evening, while Sophia Affriseo had seven points and Addie Curtis had six.