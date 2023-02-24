Basketball Roundup

Boys

Brown scores 41 for TR in win over Paw Paw

PAW PAW — Andrew Brown had yet another high-scoring game for Three Rivers as the Wildcats’ boys’ basketball team defeated Paw Paw Friday, Feb. 17, 68-57.

Brown dropped 41 points on the Red Wolves to lead the ‘Cats to victory, while Heston Saunders was the only other Wildcat to score in double digits, adding 10 points.

With the win, Three Rivers goes to 5-12 overall and 3-8 in the Wolverine Conference.

White Pigeon defeated by Cassopolis, beats Hartford

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s boys’ basketball team split their two games this past week, losing to Cassopolis 60-35 on Thursday, Feb. 16, while they rebounded to beat Hartford Tuesday, 57-32.

In the loss to Cassopolis, Josh Davidson led the way with 13 points, followed by Chris Jackson with eight points. Wesley Roberts had five points to go with seven rebounds as well.

Against Hartford, the Chiefs got back up to a .500 winning percentage overall on the year, with Jackson notching 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Davidson scoring 12 points with four rebounds. The Chiefs are now 9-9 overall and 8-4 in Southwest 10 play.

Marcellus drops three

MARCELLUS — Marcellus dropped all three of its matchups this past week, losing on Thursday, Feb. 16 to Colon 76-41, losing to Mendon 47-31 on Friday, Feb. 17, and dropping a close 48-46 contest at Decatur Tuesday.

In the loss to Colon, Beau Ferguson lead the way with 13 points and four rebounds, while Quinton Tone had 10 points and seven rebounds. No stats were available at press time for the Magi.

Against Mendon, Nathan Mihills led the way for the Wildcats with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Tone added seven points and two rebounds.

Against Decatur, Parker Adams led the Wildcats with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Mihills had 12 points and Ferguson had 11.

Constantine upended by K-Christian, South Haven

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team had some close losses this past week, losing to Kalamazoo Christian 53-43 on Friday, Feb. 17, and dropping a 49-42 decision to South Haven Tuesday.

Against K-Christian, Lukas Hagenbuch led the Falcons with 18 points, while Dean Topolski had 15.

Against South Haven, Topolski and Hagenbuch led the way for the Falcons with 11 points each, while Ethan Glick added six points.

Centreville routs Mendon, Bloomingdale

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball teams got two big wins this past week, defeating Mendon on Friday 81-47 and defeating Bloomingdale 75-29 Tuesday.

Against Mendon, Roman Robinson led all scorers with 21 points on the evening, followed by Micah Lemings with 19 and Jacob Sikanis Jr. with 12. Kobe Carpenter also had 11 points. The Hornets were led by Jack McCaw with 14 points.

Against Bloomingdale, Lemings led the team with 18 points, followed by Robinson with 17 and Harrison Gregory with 16.

Howardsville wins two

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team got two wins this past week, defeating Clinton Christian (Ind.) 56-37 on Feb. 16 in Goshen, Ind., and defeated Martin 71-52 Tuesday.

Against Clinton Christian, Kaden Sparks led the Eagles with 21 points, while Sam Nagel had 10 and John Paul Rose eight.

In the win over Martin, Sparks had 23, Rose 21, and Colin Muldoon had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

With the victories, Howardsville goes to 11-8 on the season.

Girls

TR drops contest to Paw Paw

PAW PAW — The Paw Paw Red Wolves got out to an early lead and never looked back, as Three Rivers dropped their Friday, Feb. 17 contest in Paw Paw, 64-46.

Two Wildcats scored in double digits, with Gabby Charvat getting 12 points and Dani Glass notching 11.

With the loss, Three Rivers moves to 10-8 overall and 5-7 in conference play.

Mendon earns three key wins

MENDON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team got three key wins in the last week, defeating Centreville 36-31 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, defeating Marcellus 36-24 on Friday, Feb. 17, and routing Bangor 53-26 Tuesday.

In the win over Centreville, Mendon held a slim lead at the half, 18-17, before outscoring the Bulldogs 12-5 in the third quarter en route to the win.

The Hornets were led by Jadyn Samson with 13 points, Cienna Nightingale with eight points and three rebounds, and Makennah Mullin with seven points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs were led by Faith Edwards’ 16 points and three assists, followed by Kendalynn Bernheisel with six points and Mara Webb with five.

In the win over Marcellus, Nightingale led the way for Mendon with nine points and seven rebounds, while Mullin had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Presley Allen added seven points, three rebounds and three assists. For Marcellus, Brooklyn VanTilburg had 13 points to lead the Wildcats, while Maddy O’Connor had four.

In the win over Bangor, Mullin had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Brianna Heitkamp had nine points and five rebounds, and Nightingale had seven points and eight rebounds.

With the wins, Mendon moves to 17-4 on the season.

Centreville drops games to Athens, Bloomingdale

CENTREVILLE — Following the loss to Mendon on Feb. 15, Centreville’s girls’ basketball team dropped matchups against Athens 36-30 on Thursday, Feb. 16, and against Bloomingdale Tuesday, 43-36.

In the loss to Athens, Edwards had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the way. Four players scored two points, including Webb, who also had eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

In the loss to Bloomingdale, Edwards had 14 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double on the season, while Webb scored eight points and Hailey Miller had four points, two assists and four steals.

Marcellus drops OT decision to Cass, defeats Decatur

MARCELLUS — Sandwiched around its loss to Mendon, Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team dropped a 45-41 overtime game to Cassopolis on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and defeated Decatur 46-26 Tuesday.

In the loss to Cassopolis, VanTilburg had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Sophia Affriseo had 11 and Clare Flory had seven.

Against Decatur, VanTilburg had 15 points, Affriseo had 12, and Olivia Hicks had eight.

Constantine pummeled by K-Christian, Edwardsburg

CONSTANTINE — Against two tough teams this past week, Constantine managed to score just 30 points combined, as they dropped a 55-11 decision to Kalamazoo Christian Friday, Feb. 17, and a 68-19 loss to Edwardsburg Tuesday.

Against K-Christian, Olivia Herlein had three points and three rebounds, while three others got two points each. Bella Cullifer had six rebounds and Jaedyn Herlein had five rebounds.

In the loss to Edwardsburg, Jaedyn Herlein led the way with seven points and three rebounds, Lilly Hofmeister had four points, and Cullifer had three points.

Colon rolls Climax-Scotts, St. Philip

COLON — Colon continued its march to the postseason on a winning note, defeating Climax-Scotts 55-20 on Friday, Feb. 17, and defeating Battle Creek St. Philip 78-45 Tuesday.

In the win over Climax-Scotts, the Magi shut out their opponents in the first quarter, eventually scoring in double digits in all four quarters. Reese Williams led the way with 28 points, four steals, five assists and five rebounds, while Macey Burgess had 10 points and Megann Mullins had eight points, four steals and six assists.

In the win over St. Philip, Williams dropped 31 points and five assists while Burgess had 14 points and seven rebounds. Mullins added eight points and eight assists on the evening.

Colon improves to 17-4 on the year with the victories.

White Pigeon splits with Cassopolis, Hartford

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team split their two matchups this past week, losing 40-36 to Cassopolis on Friday, Feb. 17, but rebounding to win over Hartford 52-37.

Against Cassopolis, Bailee Freedline had 10 points and 3 rebounds, while Amyia Wright had seven points. Ellie McBride grabbed 12 rebounds to go with two points.

Against Hartford on Senior Night, Freedline and Sadie McDaniel had 16 points each, while Jamielynn Delarye had six points. McDaniel added 15 rebounds for a double-double, while Dani Steel had 10 rebounds to go with two points.