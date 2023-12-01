Basketball Roundup

Three Rivers boys’ basketball drop close game in season opener

SOUTH HAVEN — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team opened the 2023-24 regular season Tuesday at former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven, dropping a close game to the Rams by a final score of 47-43.

South Haven led 25-13 at the half, but Three Rivers outscored the Rams in the second half, 30-22. However, it was not enough for the win.

Luis Warmack was the leading scorer for Three Rivers, scoring 12 points along with two assists and two rebounds. Heston Saunders had 10 points and seven rebounds, Jace Gray had eight points to go with four rebounds and two steals, and Alijah Ballentine had four points and one rebound. Mason Awe had three points, an assist and a rebound, and Max Burg, Zander Barth and William Wardell had two points each.

Howardsville Christian boys open with loss at Parchment

PARCHMENT — Howardsville Christian took on Parchment in non-conference play to open their season, losing on the road by a final of 91-63.

John Paul Rose scored 25 points to lead the way for the Eagles in the loss, with Kaden Sparks adding 17 points and nine rebounds.

Vicksburg boys win at Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team opened their season Tuesday with a 63-50 win at Dowagiac in Wolverine Conference play.

The Bulldogs were helped out by a 27-point second quarter which head coach Zach Wierenga said “really set the tone for the game.”

Carter Brown led the Bulldogs with 18 points on the evening, while Jordan Diekman had 13 points and Jaxson Wilson had 11.