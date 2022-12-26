Basketball Roundup

Colon doubles up St. Philip

COLON — Colon took care of business at home against visiting Battle Creek St. Philip Friday, taking down the Tigers 52-25.

Colon, now 3-1 on the year, led 19-8 after the first quarter, stretching the lead to 30-14 at the half. The Magi would put up 18 more to the Tigers’ five in the third to make it 48-19, and the home team cruised the rest of the way to the win.

Megann Mullins led the way for Colon with 18 points, four blocks and three steals, while Reese Williams added 15 points, five rebounds and six assists. Allison Vinson, Tatum Cline and Raegan Thaxton had four points each, Andi Borgert had three points, and Kelsey and Macey Burgess each had two points.

“We’ve struggled putting up points in the first half so we challenged them to get going early and they responded,” Colon head coach Bethany Preston said. “We had some nice looks inside which help open us up on the outside and we were able to cash in. Megann Mullins had the kind of game we knew she was capable of having and really showed up tonight. Her and Reese complement each other well. We were able to get everyone in for some quality minutes and we were able to get some solid play from the bench. This is a good confidence booster heading into winter break.”

Constantine boys drop two during week

CONSTANTINE — Constantine dropped both of its games this past week, losing to Parchment 75-47 Friday and dropping a contest against Buchanan 51-38 Monday.

In the loss Friday, Parchment took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter, upping it to 41-24 at the half. Twenty more points would be scored in the third for the visitors, inceasing the lead to 61-40 at the end of three.

Lukas Hagenbuch led the way for Constantine with 13 points, while Dean Topolski had eight points and Kaden Salisbury and Josh Outlaw had six points each. Parchment’s Jalen Kampen led all scorers with 31 points.

Scores were tight in the first half for Constantine against Buchanan Monday, with the Bucks outscoring the Falcons 15-12 in the first quarter and leading 22-17 at the half. However, the visitors’ offense broke out in the second half, giving the Bucks a 37-28 lead after three quarters, and outscoring the Falcons 14-10 the rest of the way.

Hagenbuch again led Constantine with 19 points on the evening, while Carter McGee added nine. Buchanan’s Thomas VanOverberg led all scorers with 29 points on the evening.

Marcellus girls go 2-1 during week

CENTREVILLE — Marcellus’ girls’ basketball team edged out Centreville with a 35-32 win at the Bulldogs’ home Friday, while dropping Monday’s matchup with Gobles 51-17, and rebounding with a 43-32 win against Comstock Tuesday.

In what was a close game throughout against Centreville, the first quarter ended with both teams tied at 8-8, with Marcellus pulling away 19-13 at halftime. The lead would shrink slightly to 27-22 at the end of three quarters, but a late rally by Centreville in the fourth quarter came up short.

Senior Brooklyn VanTilburg led the Wildcats with 13 points on the evening, with Addie Curtis adding eight, Olivia Hicks six, and Talan Hiemstra four.

Centreville was led on the evening by Faith Edwards, who had 18 points, six steals and five rebounds, Emmy Pritchard with four points and five steals, while August Blair had six rebounds.

In Monday’s matchup with Gobles, Hicks led the way with four points, while Hiemstra and Clare Flory had three apiece. VanTilburg was kept to just two points on the evening, but had five rebounds to lead the team.

Kylee Killeen had 12 points to lead Gobles, while Kennadi Killeen had 11.

On Tuesday, VanTilburg dominated the scoresheet against Comstock, putting up a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the victory. Hiemstra added six points and six rebounds, while Flory and Lily Scoggin added five points apiece.

Howardsville drops close OT game to Eau Claire

HOWARDSVILLE — A hard-fought game ultimately ended up in the hands of Eau Claire, as Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team lost 52-50 in overtime to Eau Claire Friday.

The Eagles trailed 30-21 at halftime, but rallied back to send the game into overtime.

Colin Muldoon led the Eagles with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Nagel scored 12 and Kaden Sparks 10 points and 5 assists. John Paul Rose had 8 assists. Eau Claire’s Karmelo Taylor led all scorers with 23 points.

“Last night proved that we can compete with the top of our conference,” Eagles head coach Ken Sparks said.

Mendon girls improve to 7-0 with two wins

MENDON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team improved to 7-0 in the past week, notching two wins over White Pigeon Friday and Decatur Tuesday.

In the Hornets’ 28-21 win over the Chiefs Friday, they led 10-9 after the first quarter, 17-13 at the half, and 21-18 after the third quarter.

Mendon was led in Friday’s contest by Jadyn Samson, who had 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks. Presley Allen added six points, four assists, three steals and a rebound, while Cienna Nightengale, Jenna Scheffler and Keyara Szymanski added two points each. Makennah Mullin added seven rebounds and three blocks on defense, while Lila Schinker had four rebounds and two steals.

Three players on White Pigeon, Dani Steel, Bailee Freedline and Jamielynn Delarye, had five points each to lead the way for the Chiefs. Steel added four rebounds, Freedline had two rebounds and an assist, and Delarye had one rebound and a steal. Overall, the Chiefs shot 9-of-46 from the field, including 2-for-21 from beyond the arc.

“We played really great defense tonight, however we could not hit any of our shots,” White Pigeon head coach Brooke McClure said. “We were 28 percent from the field and only 9.5 percent from the three. You can win many games if we don’t put the ball in the hoop, so we need to work on hitting our shots and being consistent.”

The Hornets got their seventh win in Tuesday’s matchup with Decatur, winning 29-16. Samson led the way with 12 points and three steals, Nightengale added seven points and six rebounds, and Mullin and Szymanski added four points each. Schinker had five rebounds, Szymanski had four, and Brianna Heitkamp added four rebounds to go with two points.

Schoolcraft girls defeat Lawton on road

LAWTON — In a road test Friday, Schoolcraft’s girls’ basketball team defeated Lawton 40-13.

Schoolcraft led 12-3 after the first quarter, and shut out the Blue Devils in the second quarter en route to a 24-3 lead at the half. The lead ballooned to 33-9 after three quarters.

Alicia Garcia led the way for Schoolcraft with 10 points and four steals, Caley Kerwin added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Mia Mulder and Lauren Evans had six points each. Mulder added seven rebounds and three steals, and Allison Bailey had nine rebounds total.

Constantine girls split matchups with Parchment, Buchanan

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s girls’ basketball team split their games this past week, winning over Parchment 45-37 Friday, while dropping a 67-16 decision to Buchanan Monday.

In Friday’s win against Parchment, Olivia Herlein led the way for the Falcons with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Jenny Clewell added 11 points with two rebounds and two steals, while Jaedyn Herlein had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. Lilly Hofmeister contributed six points, three assists, two steals and a block to the winning effort, and Bella Cullifer had two points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In Monday’s loss to Buchanan, the Herlein sisters led the way with four points each, with Jaedyn adding three rebounds, one assist and two blocks and Olivia adding four rebounds and two assists. Megan Middleton had four points, while Clewell and Lily Peters added two points each.

Three Rivers girls take down Schoolcraft

SCHOOLCRAFT — Three Rivers’ girls’ basketball team defeated Schoolcraft on the road Tuesday, 43-22.

Three Rivers led the game all the way, leading 18-4 after the first quarter, 28-12 at the half, and 38-19 after the third.

Allie McGlothlen led the way for the Wildcats with 18 points, while Gabby Charvat added 13. Lanie Glass added five points, Jennaya Decker had four, and Dani Glass had three.

For Schoolcraft, they were led by Mia Mulder with 10 points and four rebounds, Lauren Evans with five points and four rebounds, and Alicia Garcia with three points. Liv Ellison added two points and four rebounds as well.

White Pigeon boys go 3-0 over week

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s boys’ basketball team took three wins over the past week, defeating Comstock 74-45 Tuesday, Dec. 13, beating Mendon 56-40 Friday, and taking down Lawrence 57-43 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

In the Dec. 13 game against Comstock, the Chiefs were led by Chris Jackson, who had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Wesley Roberts had 15 points and five rebounds, Josh Davidson added 15 points and two rebounds, while Ty Strawser contributed with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

In the win against Mendon Friday, Jackson had 28 points, six rebounds and three assists, Davidson had 16 points, two steals and two assists, and Roberts added nine points and two rebounds.

No stats for the Lawrence game were available as of press time.

Marcellus boys go 1-2 in homestand

MARCELLUS — Marcellus dropped two of three games at home this past week, winning Monday against Gobles 52-51, but dropping contests to Centreville Friday 85-24 and Comstock 75-56 Tuesday.

In the Centreville loss, the Bulldogs scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters, scoring 27 in the first, 27 in the second and 22 in the third. Centreville shut out the Wildcats in the second quarter.

Marcellus was led in the scoresheet by Beau Ferguson with seven points and four rebounds, Yona Goodlow with five points and six rebounds, and Nathan Mihills with four points and eight rebounds.

Centreville’s Matthew Swanwick led the scoresheet with 15 points, with Micah Lemings adding 14. Other double-digit scorers for the Bulldogs were Harrison Gregory with 11 and Roman Robinson with 10.

In Monday’s win against Gobles, Marcellus came out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, with Gobles outscoring the home team in both the second and third quarter, 12-10 and 18-7, to take a 39-34 lead after three quarters. Marcellus outscored the Tigers 18-12 in the final quarter to take home the win.

Mihills led the way with 14 points and five rebounds, Parker Adams had a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, and Ferguson had 11 points with six rebounds.

In the loss to Comstock, the Colts raced out to a 53-22 lead at the end of the first half, while Marcellus chipped away at the lead a bit, outscoring Comstock 34-22 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Mihills led Marcellus with 17 points and nine rebounds, Ferguson had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Adams had 15 points and nine rebounds.

White Pigeon wins nailbiter over Lawrence

WHITE PIGEON — A closely-contested game between White Pigeon and Lawrence went the way of the Chiefs Tuesday, winning 31-28.

Lawrence led after the first quarter 11-8, but White Pigeon came back to take a narrow 19-18 lead at the half. Lawrence would retake the lead at the end of the third stanza 25-24, but a 7-3 fourth quarter put the game away for the Chiefs.

Leigha Shudell led the way for White Pigeon, now 4-4 on the year, with 12 points, three rebounds and a steal, while Dani Steel added eight points, six of which came from the free-throw line, and 13 rebounds. Bailee Freedline had seven points, two rebounds and three steals on the evening.

“We didn’t play exceptionally well tonight, but we played well enough to get the win,” White Pigeon head coach Brooke McClure said. “We need to start controlling the ball better, but defensively we are doing really well.”