“BCCD, IPPS, BCHA”

By Tom Kimmel

We are taking a brief break from the Carbon Dioxide article serial to talk about various clubs, organizations, and other voluntary events that I attend and enjoy. At this stage in my life I need to write about things when they happen as the memory is getting shaky. Or, to state it differently, I can distinctly remember back when I used to have good recall about something and now I cannot recall it except about half a day later, but the memory that I used to know something is still good, which is what makes it irritating.

But first I have to fill in some space with a long quote from page 94 of the CO2 book: “The arrival of photosynthesis, then, meant the potential for a planet draped in far more life—one whose continents should someday be smothered in leafy greens, its oceans stirring with phytoplankton—than the meager world that came before. Even better, though, and unlike any other metabolism on Earth, the reactions that drive photosynthesis just so happen to leave behind oxygen, which gets released back into the environment, to the benefit of us all. Without this ‘by-product,’ as we’ll see, hotter-burning, more energetic animals couldn’t exist. With the invention of photosynthesis, then, life’s ambitions suddenly swelled. Wherever you are, look around. Nothing you see is possible without it.

“Upon nanoscopic investigation, though, this all appears to be something of a miracle. This is because the first step in photosynthesis—ripping water apart—is almost hopelessly difficult. H2O simply does not want to be torn apart. The oxygen atom in water fiercely clings to the two hydrogens by their electrons—and doesn’t let go without a fight. (If humans could find an efficient way of breaking these sturdy bonds in water, our energy problems would be over tomorrow: we could all drive hydrogen cars and power our steel plants with free hydrogen.) Even worse, even after tearing these hydrogens out of water, using them to make the stuff of life out of CO2 is extraordinarily difficult on the surface of our planet.”

And that is why I am spending the time and energy to report on this book—it covers so many complex things so well. I keep thinking that people need to know something about chemistry in order, these days, to vote intelligently. It would be better if I stopped thinking at that point, but I usually continue to think about how many of the general populace have not taken chemistry and thus vote based on either ignorance or upon suggestions by political advertisements. And their vote counts the same as mine. They tell me that therapy helps at moments like this.

The Berrien County Youth Fair happened in our little community recently and it is a wonder of organization and complexity. There are children, animals, pets, volunteers, random onlookers, and the weather to make things more complex. I recommend that everyone attend and sit and watch for a while, taking in the miracle that is taking place. It appears that every year the same people volunteer, thus bringing experience and training to their job. As they get older and retire, their progeny continue. It is like the royalty in Europe, these jobs are inherited and passed on down the family line.

When the kids were small we always took them to see the baby animals. Our present culture insolates the populace from the reality of animals. We understand that there are emotional issues with using animals—either for work or for food—and we are not arguing as long as we can all agree that it is human life that is sacred and not animal life. We should not be gratuitously cruel to animals but we do not need to bring them into our houses and make goo-goo eyes at them accompanied with soft murmurs. It is important to distinguish human and animal life. Human life is sacred and we should always make that distinction, whether we like all peoples or not. The fair is also a good place to see and be seen. We need more opportunities to meet old acquaintances on a casual basis.

My only suggestion, unprovoked as it is, is for the fair to add some topsoil to the lawn area and plant expensive Executive strains of grass seed there. A great deal of good breeding work has been done on lawn or athletic field grass varieties that make them greener, more vigorous, and more drought tolerant. What one does to make a good lawn is this: to Roundup™ the yard as soon as the fair is over and then add several inches of good high-organic compost, which they can make with their own animal bedding material over in the corner. Chisel plow this in to the top few inches of existing soil, level carefully and then plant the grass seed. Grass seed planted any time from the last week of August through September has a good opportunity to grow. Annual weed seeds are not germinating then as they are smart enough to spend their time waiting for the next spring. The natural fall rains along with cool nights will give the newly planted lawn a good start such that in early summer one can spray a broad-leaf weed killer on the yard to clean things up. Above all, one should set the mower deck high as all of the damage done to lawns is from stressing them with cutting too short.

Some years ago I went to a few field days sponsored by the Berrien County Conservation District and found them to be pleasantly informative, besides giving me an opportunity to practice social skills. This quasi-governmental organization has offices in the agricultural building located on Edgewood Road which is on the other side of 139 from where Red Bud Trail meets old 31, present 139, where there is a caution stop light to let people safely cross or enter. When entering Edgewood you will find on the right the large credit union offices and this agricultural building and then the new AMI on the left, building down past where Willie Miskewitz lives. Willie can best be described as a local personality. He has been around here for a long time as his father was an SDA school teacher. And after Willie there is the new AMI building.

If you sign up with BCCD you will get emails and otherwise minimum harassment. In the recent September 24 issue they feature Elaeagnus umbellate which is known to normal people as Autumn Olive. It is locally invasive and something you will see along the 31 freeway just north of the bridge across the river past Exit 17. You will be interested to learn that for years the state and maybe federal governments encouraged the propagation and dissemination of these plants to the public as being beneficial plants. You can keep this in mind as governments become more intrusive into our lives with making lots of suggestions and proclamations. Van’s Pines up in West Olive, Michigan was the major grower of this shrub and they were doing it because it was encouraged by the government. At moments like this I am tempted to mention, again, Multiflora Rose except that the last time I said something about that terrible invasive plant nearly impossible to clear out I got a letter to the editor from someone who was young when the government introduced this rose and encouraged everyone to plant it, telling them it was a good thing and going to make the world a better place.

The latest email, entitled The Dirt on District News also mentioned something good the government is doing, which is treating small streams and rivers that flow into the Lake Michigan with Rhodamine WT, a tracer dye for whatever sea lamprey killer chemical is put into the waters. As we all know, the Lamprey came into the Great Lakes on ocean going ships when the Welland Canal around Niagara Falls was completed in 1959 that lifted ships 326’ which is the difference in elevation between Lake Ontario (which is lower) and Lake Erie (which is higher). That difference may have something to do with Niagara Falls being so spectacular.

The IPPS used to be the International Plant Propagators Society and I have been a member for over 45 years, given technical talks on the subtleties of asexual plant propagation sufficient to be awarded their Fellow Award, of which I am unduly proud, being a history major and all.

I will finish up these voluntary group organizations in the next issue which will include information on the IPPS founding in the mid-1950’s by James Wells, an Englishman who immigrated to America to grow rhododendrons in New Jersey in reaction to the Dutch nursery people, the best in the world, who kept their greenhouses padlocked so that their propagation secrets could not be stolen. Needless to say, the Dutch did not share any of their knowledge with anyone under any circumstances. Hence the motto of IPPS is “To Seek and To Share”. As members we are invited to tour every other member’s nursery business, and likewise to welcome our fellow members to our own nurseries and explain things.

As mentioned heretofore our nursery propagates over fifteen million plants a year with only a few of them grown from seed—which I consider to be cheating as it is so natural and easy—and the rest are grown from steam softwood cuttings rooted under intermittent mist, and from division, and from root cuttings and layering. We do not do any budding or grafting, which is what rose growers and tree growers and all fruit growers do, usually with hardwood cuttings. I could go on, and may in the next of this series. Ask me sometime if I think this is magical and intellectually interesting and if I am very proud of learning how this is done without any formal education in that area.