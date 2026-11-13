“BCYF, BCCD, IPPS, BCHA, SACA, Part II”

By Tom Kimmel

This reporting on local events is becoming more exciting all of the time. Sometimes I know what I am doing and sometimes I am surmising and sometimes wild guesses are made—to use the passive tense and this has to do with last week’s essay that included some recent information I had heard third hand about Daniel Bacchiocchi’s brand new very modern building on the corner of Kephart Lane and Mechanic Street. If you read that article closely you will note that I used the word ‘rumor’ twice in my essay—thus implying that I did not have first hand knowledge and was reporting only a rumor. Mr. Bacchiocchi sent me a text on my telephone requesting that I please publish a retraction, and so here it is.

Regular readers will have already caught on that I crave any attention at all, and apparently of any kind, as I did not get enough love and attention as a small child—so this text was appreciated. If you will recall, a couple of years ago, when this office building was started on a very small triangular lot, that had been unbuildable as a house lot for years I wrote that the rumor at the time was it was going to be Mr.

Bacchiocchi’s architectural office business as he is a professionally trained and experienced architect. I also bewailed the fact that our fine newspaper did not have a cub reporter to go out and chase down the information on these important local events.

This was a complex building being built on a difficult location and so it was interesting to watch the progress. It was of particular interest to me as, in one of my previous incarnations, I was in the poured concrete business making basements. Amongst many other adventures, I poured the basement for Chester Damron’s house out on Garr Road where much was learned. This would have been in the winter of 1975 or 1976—the memory is either fading or being successfully repressed. Fortunately for all there is neither the time nor the space nor the ink to comment fully on all that was learned. Therefore, I observed and appreciated all of the newer more sophisticated building techniques that were used on this building, beginning with what looked like permanent forms for the poured concrete foundation. The building was, all in all, a good example of Mr. Bacchiocchi’s skill, experience, and competence as an architect. It was probably intended to show the extent of these skills. It turned out very well for such a complex design, not helped at all by a utility pole being in the wrong place probably because of the primitive land surveying techniques of 1829, which is when Kephart Lane was surveyed. One of my earliest newspaper articles dealt with the curve about half way down Kephart Lane, which started out being a segment of the Rangeline in this area and then my ancestor, the first Kimmel to come here to settle, insisted on a curve being put in so that the road would not go past his house and barn and disturb his horses.

There were thus many fits and starts in the building process until all of the utility wires were moved and it is now nearly completed with only a little concrete flat work needed to finish things up. The fact that it fits on the lot and looks nice, as well as being practical, is an advertisement of skill and experience. About August or September I noticed a small poster board sign on the back door advertising the AMI Forest School which was just being started by AMI over where Melissa Wallace, which was her first married name before she married Clyde Morgan, back when she was our neighbor up on Hillcrest Drive running a small home school that did an excellent job of getting our youngest son—George—started on his educational journey that ended up with an MFA from Columbia, a terminal degree by the way. It was this advertising notice that confused me into thinking that the building was going to be the office buildings for this new AMI organization that has half a dozen various educational, health consulting, charitable, and religious operations going on.

Mr. Bacchiocchi pointed out to me that he had not received any variances from the local building code people and that this “building meets codes and all the ordinances.” And so, there you have it. We have received more information, corrected a few assumptions and rumors, gotten better acquainted with our local professional people, and are the better for the experience. I will be more careful in the future about reporting on rumors that I have been sent. I hope that this, albeit unwanted, publicity helps his architectural business. We could still use the cub reporter.

Before we continue with these voluntary organizations that I am reporting on because I recommend them, I need to unburden myself of the recent voting experience and, rest assured, this has nothing to do with whatever I was voting for or against, just the experience. My wife and I started the memorable Tuesday day by getting up early, having our morning cup of coffee and, in my case, two tofu sandwiches on multi-grain bread for breakfast in my quest to live forever. We arrived at the fairgrounds a few minutes early, a bit before seven, to find the line of people filling the entire aisle from the front door to the auditorium front door. Whereupon, the poor volunteer in charge got to make the announcement that they could not start the voting without the cardboard sleeves that kept what was voted on private until the paper was swallowed by the counting machine at the end of the serpentine path one went through from showing photo ID to signing the form to taking the ballot to a voting booth. He did not assign blame or responsibility, but it was either the new township clerk or the volunteer voting workers or someone who had not checked the list of essentials and the box was back at the township hall, to be delivered momentarily. That happened and we went through the procedure with our photo ID being asked for in spite of all the newspaper announcements saying that was not the law these days in Michigan. I did not mention anything about this in my usual loud voice and want to get credit for exhibiting such continence.

My driver’s license was scanned and address noted and all went smoothly until on the way out I was behind a person who had a problem. I am being careful to make no reference to gender, country of national origin, or anything about the person who I will call ‘it’ for the rest of this missive. If I may note, there were over twenty voting stations, which was more than enough. ‘It’ ran the ballot paper through the machine that did the counting while eating the paper, except that this time the machine did not eat the paper but spit it back out while showing many flashing lights. The two older volunteer ladies who gave the instructions on how to feed the machine and then gave out “I Voted” stickers then jumped to it and diagnosed the problem as being that “it” had made no marks at all of any kind on the ballot. “It” was instructed to return to one of the voting stations and figure out how to make some marks.

I got through successfully and left quietly and no one was hurt. About halfway across the parking lot it dawned on me that the vote cast by “it” counted the same as my vote. Then I took my wife home so she could get psychologically prepared for getting all 167 employees headed in the right direction and encourage them to get along with each other. I stopped off at the newspaper office to encourage them to also work harder, whereupon I left quickly, that seeming to be the important part of this visit, and continued my travels up to St. Joe for my annual eye doctor visit as they wanted to check to see if the cataract surgery was still good and if the laser procedure glueing of the retinal tears back together was still holding. Complements were given all the way around.

As you can see, I forgot to mention that the final voting trauma occurred as I was driving past the McDonalds in town headed north when I happened to notice a well-fed man hiking right down the middle of the road, between the yellow lines that defined the middle left turn lane, purposefully hiking along. I could only assume that he was headed to the fairgrounds to vote and I felt warm all over until it again occurred that maybe his vote was also going to count the same as mine. I was feeling down about the whole patriotism civic duty good citizen business until it dawned on me that I could write about this for the paper and have the long-awaited cathartic experience. Thus rewarded I am going on with the rest of my life.

As you may remember, I was explaining the history of the courthouse building and then how it became an historical artifact and then was going to list the BCHA directors when I decided to try again at googling. If one googles: History of Berrien County Historical Association and then scrolls down to something labelled: Facebook . History Center at Courthouse Square you will hit the jackpot that will save me a lot of typing and thinking. This would be good homework for all readers of The Journal Era. I am still checking on whoever it was who compiled this.

The first director was hired in 1974 and it was David Mohrhardt, who is best known as a local artist of birds. It was then that the organization changed from preserving the old courthouse building to one of preserving and presenting history and Mohrhardt was promoted to Director-Curator. Following him, Jan House (a female) was hired in 1979 and served for 11 years. She restored the Sheriff’s Residence and tore down the medical office which was on the corner of Old 31 which is nowadays labelled as Cass Street and Madison. When I was small, I was taken to this medical building in the evenings, which is the only time my father would take time off work for other tasks, and we would sit in the waiting room with others to see Dr. Gustin and pay him his ten or twenty dollar fee for a visit. Having this medical office in our community was a real convenience. After seeing all of the medical fraud being committed these days, I recommend this older method of getting medical treatment. There was no way in the world that anyone could commit fraud paying Dr. Gustin this way.

We are running out of room and time and so in the next, Part III, issue we will discuss the County Records building, the two story brick structure on the corner of Madison and Kimmel Streets which is in need of restoring. We will also mention the old horse stable that was on the corner of Kimmel and Union Streets that was a wood structure and thus no longer exists. By the time we write about the Courthouse Square I will have my research assistant locate on old Sanborn Insurance Company map which shows the size and location of this stable. This map will be printed accompanying the article.

There are a lot of legal implications to this old wooden structure in a museum setting. It appears that any historic structure can be maintained and preserved and restored, but if some building existed but is no longer and that fact can be proven, then it can be rebuilt to the historic dimensions using modern building techniques as long as the façade looks correct for the period. Of all the strange coincidences, we have been unable to find a photo or even a painting that shows this old stable structure, and if anyone has old photos showing the structure we would really like to borrow them for a high quality scan.

We will continue listing the BCHA directors and dates of their work here. We will make some comments about how polite the person was who compiled this internet Facebook historical article as they said that every director was a fine person who did fine important work and earned their keep. Just a warning that I may slip up now and then and tell the truth, or maybe only repeat a rumor, about how they really were. We have survived and we are working on maintaining the restoration work and acquiring local historical artifacts. Local history is important. It is interesting. It adds a great deal to society. I support the BCHA and recommend that everyone join up and pay the annual dues.