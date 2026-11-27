By Tom Kimmel

I hope that we are able to figure out the Roman numerals enough to get this one printed in the November 25 issue. This number comes between III and V, for those who did not get a good elementary school education. Accompanying this article should be a Sanborn Fire Insurance Company plat map of the Courthouse Square from back when it was the County’s administration and judicial center. This writing about the historical association is quite the adventure for me although I was on the board for several years and Chair for a couple of years, I do not recall that either I nor anyone else had conceptualized the purpose of the organization and written up an action plan.

Let me start all over with this attempt at conceptualization. For at least the past thirty years, the County has subsidized this organization with a little over $100,000 a year in honest taxpayer money as we were supposed to be a county wide public service. So, that has been somewhere between three and six million dollars, not counting whatever emergency repairs needed to be made to keep the buildings intact. Now that we have your attention, here is a brief summary of how the function of the Association has changed over the years. It started with simply preserving the buildings because they had significant historical value and were in danger of being used commercially such that they would deteriorate or end up in an ownership not conducive to preserving local history.

It was a great effort, and the buildings were preserved. Then the purpose segued into preserving Berrien County history, except that was not so emphasized nor was an action plan developed and put into action. At the least a library of books dealing with local history should have been collected and available to the public for study and research. To begin with there are three or four old and thick books from the 1800’s that collected first person experiences from the original Europeans (meaning mostly internal migrants from the Eastern parts of the United States). I have referenced these several times. And there are also thirty-eight years (one volume per year) of the HISTORICAL COLLECTIONS, COLLECTIONS AND RESEARCHES, made by the MICHIGAN PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY. I discovered these about thirty years ago and collected about three-fourths of them from the used book market. A year or so ago I got the Amos Green collection of a complete set of these from the Eau Claire Library which had offered them to The Journal Era.

Some years ago I asked Bob Myers if the courthouse had the complete collection and he said that it had some but it was not complete. More recently, my research assistant proudly showed me a very good quality reprint of A Twentieth Century History of BERRIEN COUNTY MICHIGAN by Judge Orville W. Coolidge Author and Editor, published in 1906. The courthouse was selling these, all 1007 pages, for Five Dollars as they were taking up space. In their defense, no one had told them the purpose of a local historical organization, although some hint was given in the title of the organization. I have not seen any historical books on display in a library of any kind at the Courthouse.

I do remember Bob Myers making a plea for the preservation of Civil War letters as attics were being cleaned out with generational passing. There were practically tears in his eyes while making this plea. That said, the Courthouse was only taking artifacts that were less than shoe box size as they were running out of storage room there. As I understand it standard museum ethics and practice is to store artifacts in a climate controlled space, and there were few opportunities as only the Sheriff’s house was available for this storage.

If one starts to think about it, a local museum should have all of the high school yearbooks, as many photos as possible of people and things, every plat map ever made of the County and villages. Maps of the one room schools. Maps showing all of the historic settlements. As an example, in Berrien Township there were the named towns of Oxbow and Shanghai that are long-since disappeared. Probably a listing of every cemetery complete with a map and names of every grave.

The Courthouse building itself has tried to have enough historical displays to attract visitors and to be useful historically. And this is why we are printing the Sanborn Insurance map along with this article. The stable, located in the back corner nearest to the Murdock log cabin, is the only historic building that is not extant, and that, so far we do not even have a photo or drawing of to show us how it looked. Therefore, and someone paid more than myself can do the research, it can possibly be constructed using modern insulated fire-resistant materials and with modern HVAC utilities to the original floor print dimensions, to be used for archival storage.

It may be a little late to start collecting things as they have been disappearing steadily, but we have to start somewhere and sometime. Keep in mind that new construction is much much cheaper than restoring historic structures. I will say, that our most recent administrator, Rhiannon, tried to get traffic into and onto the Courthouse Square. Leo Goodsell told me that he had given up completely doing that because of the local to Oronoko Township having sincere believers in and followers of two different days for their Sabbaths, meaning that one will never get good traffic on any weekend, or make everyone happy with any activity. And if I may further comment, it makes the job easier if one does not have to develop any programs that would attract people to the facilities. Also, if you were paying attention, you would have noticed that Rhiannon had developed a full year’s worth of activities for her first year here and then COVID hit and everything had to be cancelled, which would have been demoralizing and gotten things off to a poor start.

It is also difficult to collect history for the entire County. Maybe things should start with developing a large BCHA membership base from all over the County and then getting a staff member to teach them all how to go about locating archival collections and accumulating them for preservation.

And now, to switch gears from history to the most topical issues, as brought up in last weeks newspaper, which were about composting and deer, although these were not related topics. I remember some twenty or thirty years ago, the Village applied for some state or federal grant to set up a composting site—they already had a chipper to chew up tree branches—and were already vacuuming up village leaves. And how they are collecting paper bags of lawn waste, meaning grass clippings and tree branches and the occasional leaf. Some years ago I visited one of our landscaper customers up in the Lake Forest area, high rent district north of Chicago who had developed a composting site on their property. I do not have any idea how long this lasted, but when I visited it one cold winter day I saw a three foot long thermometer stuck into a six foot high windrow of composting material that registered a one hundred forty degree temperature. Composting involves the combination of: carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen which is porosity for air flow. The nitrogen came from grass clippings and the carbon came from everything else. Porosity came from branch and Christmas tree chippers and oak leaves, which preserve structural integrity longer than any other tree leaf. The windrows are turned every month or so with a machine that straddles the windrow and has a PTO driven chain conveyor that elevates everything in the row and drops it down into a uniform row thus incorporating air into the mixture.

The heat generated from the oxidation of carbon kills weed seeds and various fungal diseases as well as accelerating the chemical reaction. After composting, the mixture is scooped up and run through a rotary screen—usually a trommel—so that a uniform granulated material can be sold to landscapers to augment the soil, increasing the cation exchange capacity and friability. Larger chunks of wood come out the back of this screen and are mixed in with the next batch of raw material. During every composting cycle some of the outer surface of the big chunks are rotted enough to be ground away and eventually everything is useable organic material. The Fairground may have the space for such a composting yard—they certainly generate enough animal bedding during the year to supply parts of the program. Otherwise, the township needs to purchase a farm with worn out soil and no neighbors who would, narrow mindedly, complain about everything about a composting facility.

So far, I am on a roll, having suggested how the historical society should or could be run better and thus contribute more to society, and I have suggested how composting works and pointed out that, historically, it had been thought of and not done as it was too complex. Now, I am going to say nice things about my fellow columnist, Mr. Nay, who had a few words to say about deer in his column. He may not have been the first person in this paper who mentioned that deer were a public health threat, but he did so eloquently and loudly. He also offered a solution, which was to have more deer harvested and eaten. It appears that one cannot just go out and start machinegunning them in our modern wimpy society, although that is the most efficient solution, and so he suggests that more people should eat them as killing animals in preparation to dining on them has a multi-millennium tradition backing them up. Only tofu eaters can complain about people killing and eating animals with the benefit being that tofu eaters have lost most of their credibility already.

And so I got to thinking about the how and why of this deer over-population problem. The obvious and libertarian solution, of getting rid of the entire Department of Natural Resources with all of their rules and large paid staff that spend their lives harassing honest hunter people is probably not a good place to start. As I have mentioned many times, libertarians are able to offend everyone of whatever political ideology they are, and with reckless abandon, so we do not need to muddy those waters. And so I did a little research into deer diseases that would discourage hunting and eating.

You can look up yourself, EHD, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease and Bluetongue Viruses, BT. These virus diseases kill or injure deer and are transmitted by midges or no-see-ums (very small biting flies) but are not transmittable to humans in any manner. There can be some secondary harm from a bacteria formed in rotting flesh. I will let someone with more experience comment on the aesthetics of dealing with infected deer. I just know what I read.

On the other hand, there is CWD, Chronic Wasting Disease, which is not caused by a virus, but is caused by a prion which is what the big flap of a few years ago, coming from England, about Mad Cow Disease. This is usually a problem with captive deer grown in commercial deer farms. The disease is similar to CJD, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is a degenerative brain disease that leads to dementia and is ultimately fatal. A brief survey of the literature says that this is communicable to humans with the solution being to never eat any deer grown on a commercial factory farm.

There is an interesting website called: “Deer Disease Poses Risks to General Public, Not Just Hunters” by Martha Rosenberg of the Organic Consumers Association. I make no claim as to what this all means, as I have no idea. As far as I am concerned, anything that has ‘Organic’ in the name has lost most of its credibility already. That reputation is right up there with anything that has the word ‘Justice’ in its name. On the other hand, my primary care physician, who spent a lot of time and energy keeping me alive, warned about anything related to ‘mad cow disease’, and I would at the least give the subject some critical study.

And so we may have a problem with depending on the public to shoot and eat deer. These days there is quite the chasm between people eating meat and those who are comfortable with doing the killing and butchering of meat, a predecessor to dining well. Back when most of the population lived on farms and engaged in subsistence farming it was a different world. I am not the one to say anything critical about that activity. Hunting kept the hominid population alive, well-fed, and healthy for many years and I will not get into the number of those years.

Next, we will get into the Steam Automobile Club of America and how steam power is going to save the world—both presently because it can be carbon neutral or ultimately as it is perfect for surviving the apocalypse after society has collapsed due to either an EMD or because of societal disintegration. This topic could become a book.