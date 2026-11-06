“BCYF, BCCD, IPPS, BCHA, SACA”

By Tom Kimmel

This is kind of a sequel to the October 7 article. The gimlet eyed ones will notice that I added SACA to the list, thus making this truly the sequel. But I have to start this essay with another apology as I did not know as much about the little dots on the six sides of a cube—which is what a die is—as I was attempting to do. One of my correspondents who has a PhD in something related to general knowledge has, very politely informed me that the little dots are called ‘pips’ and that there is one sequential number on each side so the numbers add up to 21 pips and that the pips are usually recessed or filled with ink to prevent wear from usage from erasing the dot. That was an awkward sentence, but if you are clever you may be able to figure out what is going on. The pips are so distributed such that the numbers of opposite sides always add up to seven. The reason is to balance the weight on the die so that there is fairness when the dice are cast (which means thrown). Because the pips are recessed (milled out in a small dish shape) some weight is taken away meaning that the side with one pip will weigh more than the side with six pips. Pips are also used on dominoes. After all this I found the following note: You can read more on the Pip (counting) Wikipedia page. Of this I am sure. Remind me in the future to not bring up such a complex subject.

My correspondent was on such a roll with this pip subject that he sent me another email about the AMI building on the corner of Mechanic and Kephart—AMI is a charitable organization with the letters standing for, Advent Mission Institute. They have a lengthy website that tells all about their aims and motto and goals and intentions. The intentions appear to be good. This organization is independent, both financially and hierarchically, from the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist church denomination. He, my correspondent, said that he recently heard a rumor that the top floor of this office building was to have apartments for returning missionaries. That may explain why there does not appear to be an elevator in the building. I know all about two story office buildings that were built without an elevator because one of my employees designed our nursery office building with two stories and no elevator. I had to hire a real lawyer and go up to Lansing for a hearing that we won on the constitutional argument of due process.

The rumor is that this property was historically not rebuildable for residential due to setbacks. In other words it was too close to the roads and streets because it was too small. And so we are wondering if there is a religious exemption to zoning ordinances. Now then, I took the course in law school ‘Law and Religion’ and we did not cover all the important stuff, or at least I do not remember it. I had always thought that because of the freedom of religion clauses in the Constitution that one could build a church anywhere and no matter what the zoning was. I have no idea if that is accurate and no one is paying me to do the research.

Thus inspired by this I am going back to finishing up the essay on the volunteer organizations that I belong to. Maybe I know something about them. I may know something about plant propagation but I still make typos and the correct phrase in the last paragraph should be “and the rest are grown from stem softwood cuttings rooted under intermittent mist” and maybe the sentence should have continued with a rooting hormone being applied that assists in getting adventitious roots to grow from the sides of the stem. All I can say is that plants have a real desire to continue to live no matter what obstacles are thrown at them.

Human nature just naturally wants to keep secrets in the hopes of having a competitive advantage over others in the same trade. After being in the business for most of this lifetime, and having spent some money on management consultants, I have concluded that most of the obstacles to success have to do with internal organization, mostly involving recruiting, hiring, evaluating, training, and firing. It seems that setting up systems that train for handling the routine tasks is the most important as that frees the manager/owner from continually supervising and training and managing unnecessary things so that they can concentrate on getting the best people possible in situations where they can work using their talents and discipline. It was humbling to have the consultant explain how running a business should be done. I used to think that it involved finding a product that a customer base really wanted and then getting the product produced. You can imagine my surprise when I found out things were a bit more complex, although a good product and a happy repeat customer base helped quite a bit.

Being a member of IPPS has been one of the most important parts of our lives. We have toured England, Holland, Poland, and Canada, as well as most of the United States seeing interesting things and meeting interesting people. Without this organization we would never have had the opportunity. The nursery business is a very complex art, as it involves living plants, a fickle market, and is dependent on the general economy. Do not get me started on how the running inventory is accurately kept and how many hundred thousand dollars we paid for the computer and software to handle that. Any time I am able to successfully produce a lot of plants, I want to talk about it and so there is little desire for me to keep secrets. I fit right in with this organization.

Besides the world travel and fine people we got to meet and visit with, these organizations are the best source of technical information. Plant propagation is more of an art than a science and so everyone tries to think like a plant and then we try everything. Most good techniques are discovered by accident and as much can be learned from the small backyard horticulturists as from the large commercial nurseries, making this organization very egalitarian, which is interesting to observe.

Basically, every trade or profession or business has its own trade magazines, annual conferences, trade shows, or conventions. When one is interested in something, the first thing to do is to research the subject and sign up, join up, and subscribe. And then remember to always be ethical and honest because life is long and other people’s memories are usually better than your own. All I can say at this stage in my life is that if I had known I was going to live so long I would have been nicer in my youth.

The Berrien County Historical Association is another good organization that most should join. It costs $20 a year and gets one into the flow of what is going on. I find it interesting that this County-wide historical association does not have its own history all written up and available to the public. I googled History of the Village SDA Church and found out that the old courthouse had been rented by the college for a few years when it first moved here from Battle Creek. It was rented for a church for a few years and in 1922 it was purchased for $2,500 specifically to be used as the Village Church. The elementary school was in the lower floor and eventually a separate school was constructed with volunteer help. In 1966 the new church was finished and the congregation walked ceremoniously from the old to the new building.

The BCHA started in the late 1960’s when the SDA Village church built its new brick edifice further down Old 31 and had a ceremonial march from the original church building—which is now the restored and preserved old Courthouse—to the brand new church. At that time the original building was for sale. Our one attorney in town was Don Dick, who lived on West Ferry Street and was civic minded. He decided that the building should be preserved as an historical structure and organized a small group of civic minded and historically interested people to acquire the building and preserve it. At that time it was on the market for $10,000 and my father had some money from subdividing the family farm and so he loaned the new historical association by purchasing the building, for which he was reimbursed a few years later. You will note, when reading this history of the college in this town that the first converts to the SDA denomination were my great grandmother, Theodosia Scofield Boone and her daughter Virginia.

The goal of the historical association was building preservation, a complex job and one that involved raising money and doing work. Eventually all of the buildings in the Courthouse Square were acquired and preserved. The original jail had been demolished sometime earlier. The Sheriff’s house was renovated and used as an office and for archival storage, although it was never large enough, properly shaped and climate controlled to handle many artifacts.

In June of this year a membership meeting of the BCHA was advertised and I attended. Few or no others attended except the board of directors. It was announced that no business was scheduled to be conducted. This did not dissuade some of the attendees from making long and wandering, maybe only meandering, speeches, made without any PA system or voice projection and so I was fortunate to not be able to understand a word of them. I took notes, wrote up a report, and then decided that I had nothing positive or enlightening to say and have by now misfiled my notes. You can thank me later. One thing that I did hear and understand was that one of the board members stated that the BCHA owed a loan to the County for $150,000 and she had no idea what that was all about.

I found my notes from that time and have a large three ring binder with many pieces of paper which will forewarn everyone about what is going to be published next week, mostly a lot of tedium. My important notes are from January and February 2007 and I know all about the $150,000 loan, except it was $200,000 because a few years earlier than 2007 I was chair of the Board and had voted for that loan. Leo Goodsell had been Director and when things looked like a lot of work he bailed and went to Georgia for a similar job. He was replaced by Frances Porter Snyder who we hired to handle the large fund raising project. The story will explain how she bailed completely on doing that job, although that was what she was hired to do. Details will be given and accolades will be made to most of the board members at that time. We will discuss the Beanie Baby Craze and how that affected our courthouse. We will correct a mistake that I made about the name of the Murdoch log cabin—it really was made by Francis Butter Murdoch and my quoting from John Kephart that it was the Kephart log cabin was incorrect. Along the way I will point out what the purpose and goals were for the historical association. It is an interesting intellectual saga.