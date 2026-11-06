BCYF presents awards to Fair contributors, honors senior exhibitors & elects new officers

Approximately 98 association members, advisors and guests gathered to recap the Berrien County Youth Fair Association’s 2025-26 fiscal year last Tuesday night at the association annual meeting held at the Youth Memorial Building. President Corey Burks welcomed everyone to the 81st Annual Meeting of the Berrien County Youth Fair Association, Inc.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all who were present.

“We pause to honor and to remember the men and women serving in our military, both here at home and abroad, who sacrifice so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy,” Burks said.

A moment of silence was also held for all members of the Fair family who have passed.

“Their dedication, friendship, and contributions helped shape the Berrien County Youth Fair into what it is today,” Burks said.

Burks reflected on “another successful” year at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

“The Berrien County Youth Fair has always been more than a fair,” Burks said. ” It is a tradition. It is a classroom. It is a gathering place. Most importantly, it is a family. For generations, this Fair has brought together young people, parents, grandparents, volunteers, businesses, and community members with a common purpose: investing in the youth of Berrien County.”

“While visitors see the excitement of Fair week, what they may not see is the incredible effort that happens behind the scenes. The success of our Fair is built on the dedication of hundreds of volunteers. Our board members, committee members, superintendents, office staff, maintenance crews, groundskeepers, judges, and countless supporters all give generously of their time and talents.

“Many begin their work months before the gates ever open, and continue long after the last visitor has gone home,” Burks said. “Their commitment, hard work, and passion make everything we do possible. On behalf of the entire Fair organization, I want to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to every volunteer who helps make the Berrien County Youth Fair one of the finest youth Fairs in the state of Michigan.”

The 2026 Fair season was “another remarkable” year, Burks stated.

“We watched our exhibitors grow and succeed, demonstrating responsibility, leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication,” he said. “We welcomed thousands of visitors to our fairgrounds, celebrated countless achievements, and created memories that will last a lifetime.”

This year also brought meaningful additions to the Fairgrounds that will serve as a lasting reminder of the individuals and families who have helped shape the organization.

“In the mall area, we proudly unveiled new memorial carvings and benches honoring three families whose impact on the Berrien County Youth Fair will never be forgotten: the Fedoruk Family, the Netterfield Family, and the Radewald Family,” Burks said. “These beautiful tributes are more than carvings and benches. They represent decades of service, leadership, friendship, and commitment to our Fair community. They provide a place for visitors to sit, reflect, and remember the legacy these families have left for future generations. We are grateful for all they have contributed, and we are honored to preserve their memory here on the Fairgrounds.”

As the Fair celebrates the accomplishments of this past year, Burks noted that every improvement to facilities, every new program, and every opportunity provided to the youths that they serve is made possible because of people who deeply care about the organization and its mission.

“That commitment to community service and youth development was recognized in a very special way this year,” Secretary Karen Klug said. “We are incredibly proud to share that the Berrien County Youth Fair was selected by the Berrien Community Foundation to receive the Acorn Award. Along with this prestigious recognition came a generous $4,000 award, which will help us continue improving our Fairgrounds, strengthening our programs, and investing in the young people we serve.”

This award belongs to everyone who makes this fair possible, Klug emphasized.

“It belongs to our volunteers, our exhibitors, our families, our sponsors, our donors, and our supporters throughout the community,” Klug said. “It is a reflection of the positive impact that our Fair continues to have across Berrien County.”

“As we look ahead, let us continue building on the traditions that have made this organization strong,” Burks said. “Let us continue supporting our youth, honoring our volunteers, and working together to ensure that future generations have the same opportunities and experiences that this Fair has provided for more than seven decades.”

Fair is year-

round job

The 2026 BCYF theme was “Happy Birthday America”.

“The weather was perfect, and our attendance was 107,381 (up 6,256 from 2025), 1,985 (up 10) exhibitors and 13,320 (up 1,829) exhibits,” Secretary and Fair Manager Karen Klug said.

She highlighted the planning, preparation, projects, and event happenings for each month in 2026 and reiterated that the BCYF is a year-round job. She noted that by renting out the buildings for storage during the winter generates $100,000 for the Fair. She also highlighted all the special events held at the Fairgrounds each year that also generate income for the Fair. Klug noted that Fair attendance is getting back up to pre-Covid numbers and that gate admissions were up this year. “Along with our great staff, we have great volunteers – thanks for all you do throughout the year,” she said.

Klug outlined typical Fair activities for the year to inform people that work at the Fair goes on all year long:

2025-26 Fair in Review

Karen Klug noted that people often ask her, “Do you work at the fair year round?” My answer with a slight chuckle is “Yes” and here is how our year goes!

October:

80th annual meeting last October – Paul Pirri is the Outstanding 20 year old exhibitor & Lincoln Sobralski wins the Youth Encouragement & Challenge Award. Friend of the Fair is Jill Hein. BCYF is in the black even though fair week was HOT!

November:

Winter rental in Nov 1, Nov 9 & Nov 15

New full time staff in the office – Livi Huspen started on 11/3/26

MAFE registration submitted

Wrapping up committee meetings with After Fair reports – plans for 2026 exhibitor handbook changes

Turn off grounds electricity around Nov. 15

Working with Treasurer on annual budget for December board meeting

Working with Plante & Moran on annual review of financial statements

Jill Hein begins to reach out to sponsors

Annual appeal letters are sent to members, volunteers & exhibitor parents

December:

Cleaning, sorting, preparing for 2026 events

Selling MAFE Mega raffle tickets

Grounds rental contracts are emailed to event coordinators (Dec. or Jan.)

Rental house was vacated – paid off mortgage – applied for demolition permit

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

January:

BCYF has great representation at the MAFE convention in Grand Rapids – lots to learn, networking opportunities & fun

Commerical, Concession & camping contracts go out

Livi starts working to secure judges

February:

Market beef & Beef carcass class registration deadline

Received a large memorial gift from Barbara Burton

Grant applications begin to reach due dates

Processing payments received for commercial, concession, camping & events

Market Beef weigh in – February 14th

March:

Turn on the grounds electricity about March 15

Jill begins working on the annual Fair brochure & auction details

Activity begins on the grounds to turn on water and prepare for April events

Livi started contacting groups and individuals to work at the gates

Winter Rental out – March 21

April:

Mom, Barb Kolm, longtime Fair secretary, passed away on April 6th

Committees finalizing exhibitor handbook to go to print by early April

Exhibitor handbooks & entry forms delivered to Berrien County public libraries & other distribution locations to be available to the public on May 1st

Events begin:

Friends for BS Easter Egg Hunt

Great Lakes Show Down Beef Show

Home Builders Association Home Show

Shamrock Dash

Berrien County Conservation Tree Sale

Spring Mom2Mom sale

RHAM clinic

May:

Exhibit registration opens on May 1st

Exhibitor camping available sites – May 1st

Begin work on the flower beds

Events:

Firefighter Training

RHAM show

BCYF Dinner Fundraiser

Native Plant Sale

MIHA Jr Meet

JFB Boot Scoot line dancing

June:

June 1st – Large Animal Registration deadline

Sheep & goat tagging – June 3 & 4

Exhibitor camping lottery

Events:

RHAM show

Vet Fest – new event specifically for veterans

Fandom Fest – new event put on by local public libraries

Back to Berrien Futurity

Wedding on Fairgrounds

Make reservations for porta potties, golf carts, handheld radios

July:

July 1st – Small Animal Registration deadline

July 1, 7, 16 – Equine qualification with evening shows

July 11 – Swine flu vaccination & Poultry pullorum testing

Letters go out to prior years auction buyers with auction brochure & bidder numbers

Order equipment for gates & grandstand ticket office

Gate training begins.

Events:

LECO picnic

Twin Cities Hunter Jumper show

Equine committee two day show

Equine verification

RHAM show

August:

BCYF is coming soon – Aug 17 – 22

Whatever isn’t ordered or done by about August 7 – it won’t get done for this year

2026 BCYF – Happy Birthday America

GREAT Weather

1,985 exhibitors with 13,320 exhibits

Barn decoration contest

Attendance was 107,381 up from 101,125

Gate admission was up 9%

Concessions & rides were up 3%

Grandstand shows were great – sold out Demo Derby!

Events again:

Volunteer Breakfast – thanks all

MIHA Sr District Meet

Cook Nuclear picnic

September:

More events

MI POA Regional show

Berrien Invitational Cross Country Meet

RHAM show

Wedding at the Fairgrounds

SACA

MIHA Sr District Meet

Pathfinder Camporee

Wrap up, wrap up, wrap up

October:

Events continue:

Chapel Hill Arts & Crafts show

Fall Mom2Mom sale

Wedding at the Fairgrounds

Simply Unique Market

Thanks to our great staff and volunteers!

Acorn Award

Berrien Community Foundation – Golden Acorn Award

On October 7, BCYF was invited to attend the Berrien Community Foundation’s annual meeting. BCYF was presented with their Golden Acorn Award for Excellence. Berrien County Youth Fair received the award for its outstanding partnership in BCF’s Meat the Need. This year’s livestock donated from the livestock auctions at BCYF was turned into more than 2,500 pounds of ground pork and distributed to 24 local food pantries, helping fee families across Berrien County. Fair staff also stepped in behind the scenes to solve unexpected challenges and keep the program moving forward. In recognition of its impact, the youth fair received a $4,000 grant to support its continued work. “Meat the Need” provided another option for buyers – they could process the meat for themselves, mark the animal for resale or “Meat the Need!” BCF pays for the processing of the livestock donated to them that turns into feeding families, Klug said.

Treasurer’s report

Fair treasurer Courtney Ertman reviewed the 9/30/26 financial statements. Ertman commented that gate admission, concessions and rides were up from last year. The Association’s total operating income was $1,860,544 and total operating expenditures were $1,820,353 – an increase in unrestricted assets of $40,192. All obligations have been paid in full, and the Association remains in sound financial position, she said.

Junior Fair Board

Junior Fair Board President Marissa Freehling spoke about the involvement of the 2026 Junior Fair Board. The nine member group ranging in age from 15-23 tackled a handful of projects throughout the year, the most notable including visits to Berrien County schools to educate students about becoming a BCYF Exhibitor, hosting a Fourth of July fireworks parking fundraiser, a line dance fundraiser, and hosting a Jr. Fair Board day during the Fair to collaborate with other Jr. Fair Boards in the state of Michigan. Members of JFB also manned the dunk tank at the Pickle Festival on July 4th to raise funds.

Marissa noted that their organization provided First Aid Kits for all the Fair buildings and that member Tyler Burks installed them. They also provided stools for those in the ticket booths, the grandstand ticket office, and the gounds Fair office.

Election of Board

of Directors

Each year six members of the Board of Directors are elected for a three-year term. The following were nominated and elected for a three-year term: newcomer Joe Barron of Berrien Springs, Corey Burks of Berrien Springs, Courtney Ertman of Benton Harbor, newcomer Elizabeth King of Three Oaks, Karen M. Klug of Eau Claire, and Jessica Tharp of Eau Claire.

Retiring Board

members/

superintendent

recognized

Retiring Berrien County Youth Fair Board Association members Brian Smith (2011-2026) and Sarah (Jackemeyer) Pappenfuss (2023-2026) were recognized for their years of service and dedication.

Smith served as chairman of Commercial Exhibits, Large Animal Sweepstakes, Large Animals (Sheep, Swine, Llamas), Show Arena Set-up, Entertainment, Ag-Expo, and Labor.

“It’s been a pleasure working with you,” Burks said.

Sarah has married and has moved away. “Our heartfelt appreciation for all her time and talents in helping make the Fair a showcase for our youth,” Burks said. “She was an exhibitor for many years, and had served as president of the Junior Fair Board.”

Retiring Goat Superintendent Shannon Fox was also recognized for her years of volunteerism.

Susan Roth

receives President’s

Award

Burks presented the President’s Award to Susan “Mama” Roth for her many years of working with the Berrien County Youth Fair royalty. “She is committed to our youth and our Fair and Royalty program,” Burks said. “We appreciate her continued dedication in coordinating that program.”

DAR commendation

Tiffani Dash of the Regent of Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented a commendation award to the BCYF and the BCYF Historical Committee for demonstrating extraordinary effort in raising awareness of Revolutionary Patriots and America’s 250th Anniversary in the Historical Building during the Fair. Jackson Christner, Historical committee chairman, accepted the award along with several Historical Committee members.

Youth Encouragement

and Challenge Award

Eight applicants applied for the Youth Encouragement & Challenge Award presented by the Dale Foster family. Andrew and Bruce Foster presented the trophy to Emma Huss of Niles. Other applicants were Bryce Neff of Niles, Keegan Perry of Three Oaks, Lenna Powell of Sodus, Brady Pullins of Coloma, Michael Schneider of Stevensville, Adeline Weber of St. Joseph and Ryan Weber of St. Joseph.

Outstanding

Exhiitors

The Outstanding 20 Year-Old Exhibitor award winner was Kyle Smith of Stevensville. Smith was not present due to college, but he wrote a letter about his Fair experiences expessing how meaningful it has been, noting that the Fair has provided him with guiding experiences within his life, and fostered within him perseverance and problem solving and engineering skills, for example, how to safely transport 15 different baked goods ” to the Fair. A highlight is the connections I have made with other people–everyone shared in the work together,” he said.

The second place Outstanding 20 Year-Old Exhibitor Award was presented to Abigail King of Three Oaks. The third place Outstanding 20 Year-Old Exhibitor Award winner was Kyle Dargus of Buchanan.

“The Fair is my Disneyworld–the Most Magical Place on Earth,” King said in her speech. “I have a lot of joy and love for the Fair.”

She noted that the Fair was hard work, but fostered lifelong friends, and builds participants into good citizens. King has been exhibiting since she was five-years-old.

Lauren Lovell of Watervliet was also a candidate. She noted that the Fair is part of who she is today and she was grateful for the experience. “I have grown as a person and learned how to persevere–there were some tough lessons and I improved my social skills, and learned that hard work pays off.”

Selection of this award is based on a point system covering Youth Fair participation and volunteering other than Fair week over the last six years of exhibiting. Smith received a trophy and $1,000 scholarship award provided by the D. R. Potts Memorial Scholarship Fund. King was awarded an $800 scholarship and Dargus was awarded a $500 scholarship.

“Congratulations to all of you,” said Burks, noting that he hoped the youths would come back to the Fair as volunteers.

Friend

of the Fair

Awards

The Friend of the Fair awards were presented to Karri Weber and Fab N’ Weld. This award is given annually to those individuals, families, and/or businesses that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help with the many activities at the Youth Fair.

Mrs. Weber, who was uable to attend, was recognized for the many years of dedication and willingness to help the Berrien County Youth Fair in many different areas such as 20 years in the entry office, and assisting with ice sales and fundraising. “She has gone above and beyond for the Fair–she is the first volunteer to show up and the last one to leave,” Burks said.

Fab N’ Weld was recognized for their assistance with their heavy equipment to put up the “shade covers” in the mall area, and for the giant US flag they staged at the Gate 3 (Shawnee Rd.) entrance for the duration of the Fair. Daniel Huspen accepted the award on behalf of Fab N’ Weld.

“Fab N’ Weld has been a good neighbor to the Fair,” Burks said.

Ken and Pam Kuespert received a Certificate of Appreciation from the board.

“I can’t say thank you enough,” Burks said.

Officers

for 2026-

2027

elected

Following the Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors met to select officers for the 2026-2027 year: President, Corey Burks of Berrien Springs; First Vice President, Jessica Tharp of Eau Claire; Second Vice President, Rob Christner of Berrien Springs; Secretary, Karen Klug of Eau Claire; and Treasurer, Courtney Ertman of Benton Harbor.

The 2027 Youth Fair theme is “The Greatest Fair in Prehistory” and the date is August 16 -21.