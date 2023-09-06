Beach cleanup set Sept. 16

Douglas United Church of Christ will sponsor a community beach cleanup in conjunction with the Alliance for the Great Lakes Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 or so p.m.

Residents, visitors, family, friends are welcome to join in. A check-in table will be in the parking lot at the entrance to Saugatuck’s Oval Beach.

Participants should bring a bucket if they have one. Gloves and bags will be available. Target areas are anywhere along the lakeshore from Oval Beach north the Kalamazoo River channel or south to Douglas Beach.

DUCC asks trash collected be brought to Oval Beach to be weighed and reported to the Alliance, then disposed of properly.