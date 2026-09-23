Beacon Health and Fitness in TR purchased, to re-open as TRAC under local ownership

Pictured is the front entrance to the Beacon Health and Fitness building in Three Rivers on Sept. 1. On Wednesday, Beacon Health System announced the Beacon Health and Fitness location in Three Rivers was purchased by local residents Brock and Autumn Yost, who will keep the gym going on Oct. 1 as Three Rivers Athletic Club (TRAC), saving the building from a Sept. 30 closure. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A local gym in Three Rivers slated to close at the end of September has officially been saved.

On Wednesday, Beacon Health System announced in an email to members of Beacon Health and Fitness in Three Rivers that the building on South Health Parkway was recently purchased by local residents Brock and Autumn Yost, the current owners of The Pit Fitness Ranch on Hoffman Road, and will re-open on Oct. 1 as TRAC, an acronym for Three Rivers Athletic Club, saving the gym from a Sept. 30 closure.

“TRAC is locally owned by two local leaders in the fitness community, Brock and Autumn Yost, and will operate independently from Beacon Health & Fitness,” Beacon Health said in its email. “We are encouraged that community members will continue to have access to fitness amenities and programs at this location following our closure.”

Beacon Health and Fitness will still operate until Sept. 30, then switch over to the new name and ownership on Oct. 1. Under the new ownership, according to the email, existing standard membership rates will stay the same, pool access will be continued, the same fitness equipment will be available, and other programs and offerings would be included. For privacy protection, existing memberships will not transfer to the new ownership, and those who wish to continue after Sept. 30 would need to establish a new membership directly with TRAC.

On Sept. 1, Beacon Health announced it would close its Beacon Health and Fitness location in Three Rivers on Sept. 30, citing “not generating enough revenue to support its ongoing operation.” The closure sparked disappointment from the Three Rivers community, including those who were current members.

One of those disappointed community members was Brock Yost, who said in an interview Wednesday afternoon it “was bumming me out” to hear about the closure, and decided to purchase the building to try to keep the gym available in the city.

“My wife and I have been invested in the health and happiness of this community for pretty much our whole lives,” Yost said. “I’ve always been a business owner in the community, and then once we got into the health world, we decided that we were going to lock in because we had purchased a family farm of 150 years through my wife Autumn’s family. When we made that decision, we figured the best thing we could do for the community was invest back into it.”

Yost said the goal of TRAC is to “expand the community’s capacity of what overall health, mental, physical, and just overall happiness really is,” and looks to “bring back some of the original HealthTRAC vibes” to the building, referencing the original name of the gym when it first opened in 1997.

“We’re going to try to preserve everything that it had before,” Yost said. “Opening up the basketball court, keeping the pool and sauna area open, and making a designated pickleball time on the center basketball courts with two courts in action during the day.”

When Beacon originally announced the closure of Beacon Health and Fitness, the hospital system stated that outpatient therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy and cardiac rehabilitation, will remain open and continue serving patients at the facility. Yost said that would remain the case, and Beacon would continue to operate those services in the building.

“Beacon will be in the building with us running the PT area while we run the rest of the whole building,” Yost said.

As was mentioned in the email from Beacon to members Wednesday, standard pricing for memberships will not change. According to its website, a monthly membership for a single member is $59 a month, while for couples it’s $89 per month. For a family of two adults and one child, monthly memberships are $109 per month, and for a family of two adults and two to four children ages 14 to 25, memberships are $129 per month. There are also three-month and six-month upfront memberships available, and all memberships have a 12-month commitment at time of purchase.

Overall, Yost said it was “massive” to be able to bring back the building for the community as a whole.

“For us to be able to come into this building with the culture building that we bring and the positive attitudes and the optimistic outlooks on what’s possible and what’s not possible, I think that us being able to bring that to this already amazing facility and amazing community, I think it’s the best fit,” Yost said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.