Beaverton woman, Flint man charged for January 6 th ‘21 assault on U. S. Capitol

Christina Legros

Isaac Thomas

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 22-year-old Beaverton woman, Christina Legros and a 20-year-old Flint man, Isaac Thomas, were arrested on charges related to their actions during the January 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Reportedly both were together in a mob at the Capitol Building where they were illegally engaged in a physical confrontation with law enforcement officers on the west side of the front of the building. Allegedly Thomas used a flagpole on police officers in uniform during the confrontation. The incident was captured on Legros’s phone. Eight minutes later, court documents said he said he had another confrontation with police and struck an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police in order to help the mob move up the steps to the upper west terrace.

Both Thomas and Legros entered the building through the Senate Wing Door and participated in a parade to the House side of Capitol, then returned to the central room (known as the Crypt) where they went up to the second floor.

They entered the offices of the Speaker of the House where Thomas recorded a video message on his cell phone and narrated “The United States of America thinks we were playing … Do not let them take our country. Mike Pence failed up today. Ya’ll better take your country back. Take your freedom back for the sake of your families and your children.”

Thomas and Legros next went to a lobby outside of the Old Senate Chamber where Thomas again fought with officers who were trying to keep rioters away from the Chamber. They were separated in that incident and each left the building separately.

Legros was arrested in Flint January 30 on misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so, of engaging in disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building and with parading or demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Thomas, arrested January 26th, faces felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in disruptive conduct while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for offenses including engaging in an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, and picketing in the Capitol Building.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the two cases, with valuable assistance which was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The investigation is by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office – Flint Resident Agency, and the Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 24 months since January 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested from nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the United States Capitol, including over 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

These cases are being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.