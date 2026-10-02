Beebe finishes fourth; Ott places third at Laker Coed meet

Get on your mark, get set, GO! Shamrocks Cael Johnson, Connor Beebe, Kameron Sill, Natalie Ott, Elidia Zuniga were among several Rock runners who got off to a good start during the Laker Coed Invitational at Riverview Park.

The Berrien Springs High School varsity boys and girls cross country teams competed last Tuesday at the Laker Coed Invitational with several Shamrocks turning in strong performances, Coach Jon Rodriguez reported. The race was held at Riverview Park in St. Joseph.

Senior Connor Beebe led the Berrien Springs boys, finishing fourth overall with a time of 17:33.3. Junior Cael Johnson also earned a top 15 finish, placing 11th in 18:36.9.

On the Lady Shamrocks’ side, freshman Natalie Ott led the Shamrocks with an impressive third-place finish, crossing the line with a personal best time of 22:11.9. Freshman Elidia Zuniga also earned a top 10-finish, placing seventh in 22:31.4,. another personal best.

The Shamrocks had four runners earn top-15 finishes, while Ott and Zuniga both continued their strong freshman seasons with new personal records.

Berrien Springs will continue its season with another opportunity to compete and build toward the championship portion of the season.