Belton named State Boys Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year

Darryl Belton (in yellow shirt) is seen with members of the 2025-26 Otsego boys swim & dive team. Belton was recently named State Coach of the Year. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Darryl Belton thought he had put a pretty nice finishing touch on his career as Otsego’s boys swimming and diving coach when he announced his retirement in April.

Then came one more honor.

And it was a big one.

Belton has been named the Michigan High School Athletic Coaches Association State Boys Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year.

“I learned about this back in April and, in all honesty, I was pretty blown away,” Belton said. “There are so many coaches that do such an incredible job that I still am not sure I am deserving, but I am deeply appreciative.”

Belton will be formally recognized during the MHSCA State Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Great Hall Banquet & Convention Center in Midland. He will be honored alongside 28 other coaches and athletic directors from throughout the state.

Candidates for the award are nominated by their respective sport associations and evaluated on long-term program performance, leadership and contributions to athletics and the community.

For Belton, however, the honor extends well beyond himself.

“I think this is more of a community honor than anything,” he said. “I have been given so much support and latitude over the years that it would have been hard to not be successful. The swimmers and divers that come through the program work incredibly hard, and it always shows at the end of the season.”

The award also provided Belton with another opportunity to reflect on a career that officially came to a close on the boys side following last season.

“There has been a ton of reflection since I announced my retirement in April,” he said. “This was icing on the cake.

“This award comes from my colleagues, and when your peers say well done, it always means a bit more. I don’t know if they made the right decision, but I will certainly take it.”

One group in particular was never far from Belton’s thoughts as he reflected on the honor: his family.

And especially his wife, Yvonne.

Belton knows the demands of coaching haven’t always been limited to the hours spent at the pool.

“When the season begins I am, at times, an absent husband,” he said. “And even when I am home, sometimes I am not really all there.”

That has included waking up at 3 a.m. thinking about possible relay combinations or diving orders and leaving home at 5:30 a.m., only to return from an away meet after Yvonne was already in bed.

“But she has never complained and is always supportive,” Belton said. “This would not have been possible in any other community. And it definitely would never have been possible without her at my side.”

And as it turns out, Belton’s retirement from coaching hasn’t quite meant retirement from coaching.

He remains on deck this fall as Otsego’s girls swimming and diving coach after the person who had been set to replace him was unable to take the position because of a conflict.

So while his days leading the boys program are behind him, the newly named State Coach of the Year still has a few more meets to coach.