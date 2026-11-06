Berrien Springs Village Council debates need to hire a new village community engagement coordinator

The Berrien Springs Village Council discussed the position of community engagement coordinator after councilman Zach Fedoruk asked where the situation stands on filling the position which has been vacant since Jennifer Marren resigned the position a couple of months ago.

“We, the council, wanted this position, and it is still not filled,” he said.

President Sheila Snyder stated that there is not 40 hours worth of work per week for the position and she does not want to fill the position.

Fedoruk noted that village staff members should not be expected to add planning village events to their jobs (for example, the upcoming Kindle Your Christmas Spirit event on Dec. 10th) as they already have enough to do. He said he is appreciative of those who have stepped up to fill in the gaps but the village needs a full or part-time worker to do that job.

“I believe the position needs to exist and to be filled,” he said.

“A lot of those duties you want to put on the new parks’ manager position,” he noted. The wording for that new position has not been approved by the council at this time.

President Snyder said the village needs a utility billing clerk at the village hall and office help at Shamrock Park, and the Finance and Personnel Committee is currently trying to fill those positions.

“Where would we put them all in the office–also, we don’t have the payroll for that,” she said.

Council members asked who is doing the work that Marren used to do, and noted that it is not the responsibility of village workers as they have their own jobs to do.

“We as a council said that position needs to exist,” Fedoruk said. “It seems to have stalled and responsibilities are being pushed off to other entities.”

He noted the village needs to hire a person to help with current festivals the village holds like Kindle and the Pickle Festival, and other events the village wants to hold in the future.

“I do agree with Zach,” councilman Mark VandeVere said.

“I also agree,” councilman Lonna Johnson said.

This is worth discussing, Fedoruk said.

President Snyder noted that she is working with the Central County Chamber Growth Alliance Director to address some promotional issues in the village, like for new businesses.

Historic District

Commission

appointees

The council voted to appoint the following individuals to the Berrien Springs Historic District Commission, in accordance with the village’s Historic District Ordinance: Katharine Van Arsdale, two year term expiring Nov. 2, 2028; Rhonda Root, two-year term expiring Nov. 2, 2028; Staci Hatfield, two-year term expiring Nov. 2, 2028; Celeena Vaughn, one-year term expiring Nov. 2, 2027, and Village of Berrien Springs Councilman Zach Fedoruk, expiring Nov. 2, 2027.

The Finance and Personnel Committee, chaired by President Snyder, held a special committee meeting to interview the candidates.

“This is our board of experts to oversee our Historic District,” she said. “If a building owner within the district wants to make any changes, this is the committee they will go through.”

Based on their backgrounds “they will all be good at finding the answers,” Councilman Kristin von Maur said.

Snyder noted that the committee plans to ask the council to modify the Historic District Ordinance so applicants do not have to reside in the village, as long as they work in the village. The committee wants John Moga, Director of the Berrien County Historical Association to serve on it, and he works in the village, but does not live in the village. He will take Fedoruk’s place once the ordinance is modified.

In other business, the council approved the resolution authorizing the Village of Berrien Springs to participate in the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Redevelopment Ready Communities Program. Snyder has completed training required for the village’s participation.