Berrien Township receives

$57,000 SHPO grant to help

revitalize Union Church

The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has awarded approximately $673,000 in grants to support preservation of and reinvestment in historic buildings in rural communities across the state, officials from the Michigan Strategic Fund announced last week. The grants represent awards from the SHPO’s Rural Heritage Partnership Grant Program, supported by one-time funding from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program, administered by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior. SHPO’s program was established to strengthen the office’s direct assistance and support to property owners in the state’s rural areas, where funding opportunities may be limited, especially for historic buildings.

“Through the SHPO’s Statewide Preservation Plan engagement process, we consistently heard from rural communities about their need for financial support to preserve historic downtowns and community corridors,” said Michigan’s State Historic Preservation Officer Ryan M. Schumaker. “With funding from the National Park Service, the Rural Heritage Partnership Program is now supporting preservation efforts in eight communities and helping to use those projects as catalysts for economic development and community pride. We’re excited to offer this funding opportunity to rural communities across Michigan.”

Grant awards range from $51,000 to $100,000 and are being provided to eight communities across both peninsulas, including in Alpena, Benzie, Berrien, Calhoun, Iron, Keweenaw, Sanilac, and Shiawassee Counties. Funds will support critical work on buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the nation’s official list of places deemed worthy of preservation.

This work includes supporting the activation of vacant buildings and addressing essential needs such as foundation stabilization, roof replacement, and masonry repair to protect buildings from structural deterioration and water infiltration.

Berrien Township is receiving $57,000 to help facilitate the revitalization of the vacant 1857 South Berrien Center Union Church for future community use, including educational activities, heritage tourism, and local events. The church is located on the corner of M-140 and Pokagon Road, and is adjacent to the Union Cemetery.

Funds will support installation of new mechanical/HVAC systems and entrance stabilization (new steps and railings), which are critical to preserving the structure, providing safe access to the public, and enabling work to continue, Berrien Township Trustee and Project Manager Cynthia Layman reported.

Layman has to keep track of every dime that is spent and sections of the project will be reimbursed as funds are spent and projects completed. This will involve a lot of paperwork, she said.

“South Berrien Union Church has been part of our community since 1857, and this grant allows Berrien Township to preserve an important piece of our history for generations to come, said Layman, who is in charge of the restoration of the church. “Restoring this landmark means welcoming visitors to our area and keeping a beloved gathering place alive for the families who call this community home.”

Layman spent 60 hours writing the grant, putting the research together, and obtaining the letters of support. Jim Furkis, the project’s historical architect, suggested Mrs. Layman apply for the grant. He is also involved in the Historic Preservation Office, and had done a presentation on the church to the organization.

The township board is providing the $8,550 match for the one time Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant. The township board has contributed more than $80,000 toward the preservation of the church over the past couple of years. The church has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2002.

Layman has been working on bringing the church back to a useable, community facility for four years. The church was once used for funerals and Memorial Day, and many years before that it was an actual church. Letters of support were provided by Furkis, Kathy Pullano, Editor of The Journal Era; and Central County Chamber of Growth Alliance, which were imperative, Layman said. Financial support ($15,000) has also come from the Berrien Springs Area Endowment, chaired by Richard Bartz, over the last three years.

The township has until August of 2028 to complete their fulfillment of the grant, Layman said.

“We will soon be requesting formal bids for the heating and air conditioning system, concrete entrance for new steps, and iron hand rails,” she said. “We also have to erect a sign crediting the Historic Preservation Fund and the National Park Service for the funding which is part of the directives of the grant.”

“We also have to register a Historic Preservation Easement with the county,” she said. “This protects the church now and into the future.”

Over the past four years, Layman has had the exterior of the church completely restored by replacing most of the cedar clap-board siding with new cedar siding, new gutters, re-enforcing the belfry, insulating the building, and bringing the building up to code so it can be used by the public “which was huge while adhering to historical standards,” she said. The exterior of the church has been repainted and the four-hole outhouse relocated.

Interior work is now underway. The pressed board fiber ceiling has been removed and drywall completed, and workers have removed the unsalvageable plaster from the walls and replaced it with new drywall, and it now has a primer on it. All the woodwork must be scraped, sanded and repaired. The floor will be restored next year to its original condition, if at all possible. The pews will be cleaned up and put back in the church.

She added that the original Union Church sign has been restored and re-installed.

Layman is looking for sections of the original wrought iron fence that was around the church and cemetery as it was given away many years ago, she said. If anyone has pieces of this fence, please return them to the township hall. A picture of what is left of the fence is featured on page A-4 of this newspaper so residents will know what to look for as having part of it back would “mean a lot” to the historical aspect of the project.

Depending on funding, the church project will hopefully be done in two years, Layman said. She would like to have a fall festival to open it up for use, and hopes it would be used as a wedding chapel, for baptisms, birthday/anniversary celebrations, educational purposes, and more.

The work on the church has been done by retired engineer and resident Peter Rybachek and his assistants, especially Vasyl Dumnych, under the direction of Layman and Furkis.

“It’s hard to believe how far we have come,” Layman said. “The church was built in 1857 and we are receiving $57,000–it was our lucky number and what I requested; I prayed a lot about it.”

Layman has five generations of her family buried in the Union Cemetery behind the church, so this project has been a labor of love for her and an act of devotion for those pioneers who came before and made Berrien Township their home.

Years ago, the Union Church had been overseen and maintained by the Ladies Aid Society founded in 1891 which later became the Historical and Preservation Committee. Due to the passing of so many members, lack of funds, and volunteer efforts, the church has fallen into serious disrepair, Layman said.

The Berrien Township Board took control of the church’s overall care in 2023, and Layman has been working ever since to restore the church to its former stature as an active part of the community.