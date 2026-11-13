Berrien Twp. voters pass road millage 1,074 to 945

Berrien Township officials will be able to move ahead with road maintenance plans for the next four years after voters approved a new road millage.

Voters were asked to approve up to a 7/8th mill levy for the next four years, 2027 through 2030, to fund road repairs in the township, with an estimated $200,672 raised in the first year. Unofficial results had 1,074 people or 53 percent voting yes and 945 or 46 percent voting no.

The township’s current per parcel road assessment expires this year. Township officials decided to change from the per parcel assessment to a millage on the advice of the county clerk’s office. Both the county clerk’s office as well as the township attorney said a millage is the preferred way to fund road improvements rather than a per parcel assessment.

In going for a millage rather than an assessment, township officials chose a millage levy that would raise more funds to repair and maintain roads than had been received from the assessment. They noted in July that the assessment did not raise enough money to pay for all the road work needing to be done.

A similar proposal was approved by Pipestone Township voters in August. In that vote, just over 55 percent of people voted yes. As was the case in Berrien Township, Pipestone Township switched from an assessment to a millage to pay for road repairs. The Pipestone millage is for up to one mill for the next four years, raising $100,580 the first year.

Last week, Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby thanked all those who voted. “I want to thank everyone for voting,” he said. “Everybody voted the way they felt.”

Bixby was especially thankful that a majority voted in support of the road millage. “I definitely appreciate the support of township residents so we can move forward to make the township better,” he said. “It’s going to be good for everybody.”

He said that he’s met with the Berrien County Road Department already this fall and they have some ideas of which roads to work on next year. He expects the list of roads the county wants to tackle to be more set in stone in December.

“I know what roads we want to do but we need estimates,” he said.

One of the roads he hopes to get done in 2027 is the short section of Huckleberry Road from Dean’s Hill Road to Eau Claire Road. He said that section of Huckleberry hasn’t had anything done to it for seven or eight years while it continues to see a lot of traffic. He estimated that 2,000 cars go down that road every day.

Another road he hopes they’ll be able to get done is a section of Lake Street from Painter School Road to Pucker Street on the eastern side of the township.

With the previous assessment that had been in place for around a decade, the township has been repairing around three miles of road a year that are in the worst shape and also doing maintenance on others to extend their life.

Bixby said last month that if the millage passed, the goal is to get though the remaining roads needing work over the next two years and then concentrate on maintenance and chip sealing roads.