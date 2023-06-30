Better than expected attendance makes Sturgis Fest a success

photos Provided by Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce

Sturgis Public Schools transportation department was named “Most Electrified” entry in the Electric Night Parade.

Action from Electric City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, held on “All Sports” day, along with Dave Locey Triathlon.

Scene from “Bike Night,” an enduring feature at Sturgis Fest.

One of numerous classic cars featured at Sturgis Fest’s “Cruise-In.”

Face-painting was offered at the festival.

“Hispanic Heritage Celebration” was among attractions on day four of Sturgis Fest. It featured performances by Son de Mexico Mariachi and La Venganza Musical.

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis Fest 2023 took place June 20-24. It opened with the kickoff dinner, where Citizens of the Year Debby Mathis and Ken Mills were honored, along with the festival’s grand marshal, Carol Griffith. It concluded with a fireworks display at Kirsch Municipal Airport.

In between were annual theme days including Family Night, Bike Night, classic car cruise-in and Electric Night Parade. Other highlights were live music performances, by The Jim Cummings Band; amusement rides; an outdoor movie; and plenty of carnival-style food.

Attendance was higher than average on each night of the festival, said Kari Hatt, executive director of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.

On Family Night, food supply was depleted by 6:45 p.m., despite having 25% more than in 2022.

“The parade was one of the best attended parades in several years and it was evident that our entries worked very hard on creating unique and fun floats that were very well-lit,” Hatt said.

A favorite of the festival is the night parade. Award-winning entries, chosen by independent panel of voters: