Bid process will have to be undertaken by Eau Claire Public Schools

First Church of God offers to purchase Student Activity Center By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

Eau Claire Board of Education members are looking at the future of the district’s Student Activity Center (SAC). The district has not been regularly using the building on Main Street for a number of years and now has received an offer from a local church interested in purchasing the building.

Superintendent Ann Cluff reported that board members discussed the issue at their monthly meeting last week and reviewed available information. Members then determined that they were interested in moving forward with the potential sale of the SAC and, per district policy, will offer it through a public bidding process.

Cluff noted that they have received an offer from the Eau Claire First Church of God to purchase the facility. The church, which is located on Keigley Street in the village, has already been using the SAC for Sunday services and other programs.

“The church has expressed interest in making significant improvements to the property and establishing the SAC as its primary Eau Claire facility,” Cluff said.

She noted that the church’s interest in the building prompted the district and the board to take a closer look at the long-term future of the SAC, including the costs associated with continuing to own and maintain a building that is only used periodically.

She said the district has already invested around $70,000 in roof work and more work needing to be done such as HVAC improvements with the facility only having partial heat and parking lot work. In addition, the district has ongoing costs related to the building such as utilities, insurance and maintenance.

Cluff said the board’s view is that it is appropriate to explore whether transferring ownership of the SAC could allow the building get the investment it needs while at the same time allowing the district to focus its limited resources on its primary educational facilities.

“One aspect of First Church’s proposal that the school board views positively is the possibility of continuing a partnership that would allow the SAC to remain available for certain school and community activities,” Cluff said.

“First Church has expressed its desire to continue making portions of the facility available to the District for uses such as basketball practices or contests, holiday programs, and other activities when the facility is not being used for church purposes,” she added.

She noted that forming partnerships with community organizations including local churches is not new for the district. “The District has long worked with community partners to provide spaces and opportunities for students and families, including the use of Chapel Hill UMC in Sodus and other community facilities, for school-related events,” she said.

She pointed out that any future use of the SAC by the school district after its transferal to another entity would be governed by a formal facility use agreement and would not constitute district sponsorship or promotion of religious activity.

“The board expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of maintaining a collaborative relationship that could allow ECPS students and programs to continue using the facility,” Cluff reported. “At the same time, the school board unanimously agreed that the District must proceed carefully, transparently, and in accordance with Board policy and applicable legal requirements.”

She said the board is committed to proceeding carefully, transparently and in accordance with board policy and applicable laws. “The school board believes that taking the time to complete these steps protects both the district and the community,” she said.

Issues to be reviewed before any sale can occur include district policies governing the sale of real property, property boundaries and ownership, any tax-exempt bond considerations, legal and financial due diligence and terms under which the district might continue to use the facility.

Cluff said the next step will be starting the public bidding process which she said will take place in the near future. She emphasized that accepting public bids should not be interpreted as a lack of interest in the First Church proposal.

“Rather, it reflects the board’s responsibility to ensure that the disposition of public property is handled openly, responsibly, and in the best interests of the district,” she said. “First Church of God will have the opportunity to participate in that process along with any other interested parties.”

“We are excited about the possibility of seeing the Student Activity Center receive the investment and renewed use it deserves while potentially preserving opportunities for our students and community,” Cluff added.

“At the same time, this is public property, and our board has a responsibility to make sure every step of the process is transparent, thoughtful, and compliant.,” she said. “We want our community to understand not only what we are considering, but why and how we are making these decisions.”

For their part, First Church officials noted that their church has been growing over the last four years and need more space. Eau Claire Campus Pastor Brian Fee said a big part of the church’s mission has been being actively involved in the community, building relationships and serving others.

“We believe the church should be a place that not only serves its congregation but also makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the people around it,” Fee said.

He reported that the church already participates in school and community partnerships such as the Lybrook Elementary School Food Bag Program, Football Team Meals, the Homecoming Parade and Beavers Build Day. The church also has built relationships with district leadership, athletic staff and other community organizations and offer student and family support through the church’s student ministry and other outreach efforts.

Fee said the church’s vision for the SAC is to create a space that continues to serve the school and the community while also providing a permanent home for the church’s Sunday morning worship services and student ministries.

“We do not envision the building as a space that is exclusively for our church,” Fee said. “Rather, we want it to remain a place that the school and community can access and utilize for activities, events, and other opportunities that benefit local residents. We believe the building has tremendous potential to become a hub for community connection, student development, and family engagement.”

If the church is able to purchase the SAC, he said they are committed to making improvements to the building which he called a “valuable resource for the community” and know that it will require a significant investment. He said plans include installing air conditioning throughout the building and making other upgrades both inside and outside.

“We see these improvements as more than just upgrades for our church,” he said. “They would be investments in a shared community resource, helping ensure the building remains a functional, attractive, and accessible space for students, families, school activities, and community events.”

“Ultimately, our hope is that the Student Activity Center becomes a place where the school, the church, and the community can work together to create meaningful opportunities for people of all ages,” he added.