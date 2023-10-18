Big Brothers Big Sisters program returns to Plainwell Middle School

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the disruption of many long-standing programs and events.

One of those was the partnership between Plainwell Middle School and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan.

Now, however, PMS principal Ben Manting and his staff are bringing the program back.

“We had to take a pause due to COVID, but are so happy to be getting started again,” Manting said. “And we’re not just looking to re-launch the program. We want to expand it from where it was previously.”

Prior to its COVID-induced hiatus, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program at PMS consisted of between one and five mentors working with the school’s students.

The goal for the re-launch is to have a minimum of five mentors, with a top-end goal of 15.

“We are pleased with the initial response, but we are still looking for more mentors,” Manting said. “Once we have five to 15 mentors, we will match mentors to students and get permission from parents to start meeting. We hope to begin matching students and mentors later this month.”

According to Manting, middle school is a crucial time for students to have a mentor in their lives.

“We cannot underestimate the power of positive adult relationships for middle school students,” he said. “Positive relationships can boost attendance, academics and overall emotional health.”

Mentors are asked to come to the school twice a month to meet with their student. Meetings are typically 30 minutes, with the school providing spaces in the building.

The ideal time for the meetings is between 9:40 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

“But will be flexible to fit the schedule of the mentor,” Manting said.

Manting is thankful for the giving nature of the Plainwell community and sees the Big Brothers Big Sisters program as another avenue for community members to make an impact on Plainwell Community Schools.

“We love the Plainwell community and are appreciative of all the support the community provides for our school,” he said. “This is another great way for community members to partner with the schools to help make a difference in the lives of students.”