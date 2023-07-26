Blanchards purchase B&C Trophy from Schumaker

(From left) Tera Kinnane, Sherry Schumaker, Brandy Blanchard and Jesse Blanchard pose in front of B&C Trophy. The Blanchards recently purchased the business from Schumaker, who retired after 40 years of ownership. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

For the past four decades, B&C Trophy—located at 544 E. Morrell St. and accessible off M-89—has been a staple in Otsego.

And even though owner Sherry Schumaker recently announced her retirement, B&C will continue to be part of the community.

The husband-and-wife team of Jesse and Brandy Blanchard are the store’s new owners. And the couple—both of whom graduated from Otsego High School—couldn’t be happier to carry on the tradition started by Schumaker.

“It’s so special for us to take over the reins from Sherry,” Brandy Blanchard said. “We’re so honored to continue the legacy she created.”

Schumaker’s daughter, Tera Kinnane, has played an integral role in B&C’s day-to-day operations for several years. And she will continue to do so as she has agreed to stay on and work alongside the Blanchards in order to make the transition in ownership as seamless as possible.

“Tera agreeing to stay on is huge for us,” Brandy Blanchard said. “We absolutely could not do this without her. She is vital to our success not only because of the amazing work she does, but also because she is familiar with all aspects of the business.

“With her staying on board, the transition should be smooth for customers.”

Kinnane and Jesse Blanchard also happen to be first cousins, thereby maintaining the family atmosphere that has been established at B&C.

“When Jesse was younger, he built trophies for B&C on occasion during busy times,” Brandy Blanchard said. “Athletics are a huge part of our life as we have both been very active in the area sports scene. (Taking over as the new owners of B&C) will allow us to stay connected to that for many years to come.”

The genesis of the Blanchards purchasing B&C from Schumaker dates back to March 2022. That’s when Brandy Blanchard was in the store chatting with Kinnane.

“Tera mentioned Sherry wanted to retire and the store may be for sale,” Brandy Blanchard said. “I immediately told her we were interested … without checking with Jesse first.”

Despite failing to consult with her husband prior to expressing their interest in purchasing B&C, Brandy Blanchard was confident Jesse Blanchard would be in agreement.

“I knew this was something he would be totally on board with and would be as excited as I was,” she said. “And I was right. When I caught him up to speed on everything, he was very excited at the possibility.

“The process took a little longer than what we planned, but we knew this was a huge leap for Sherry to take and we wanted to be respectful of that. Sherry has owned B&C for 40 years, and we wanted her to have all the time she needed to make sure she was ready.

“So, we just sat back and let Sherry work at the pace she was comfortable with.”

At the end of this past January, Schumaker decided it was time to start the process of transferring ownership.

“To the customers and community who have supported me for over 40 years as the owner of B&C Trophy, I would like to thank you,” Schumaker said in a statement. “I don’t have the words to properly express the gratitude I have for you all in trusting me to supply you with your personalized shirts and awards.

“When I began this journey, I could never have imagined the relationships I would build and the friends I would make over the years. I am grateful for all of them.”

Schumaker also urged her customers to continue supporting the business.

“Please stop in and see Brandy, Jesse and Tera for all your screen printing, embroidering and engraving needs,” she said.

Brandy Blanchard wanted to assure customers that the “bones of the business” would remain the same as they have been for the past 40 years.

At the same time, the Blanchards do plan to incorporate a few tweaks they hope will help provide an even better customer experience.

Those tweaks include adding new payment options such as Apple Pay and Google.

“And in the very near future, we hope to roll out a new online store option for customers,” Brandy Blanchard said. “This will allow sports teams to order spirit wear online for production, simplifying things for both coaches and fans.”