Voters in Bloomingdale Township will be asked Aug. 4, to approve a new reduced 2.9 road millage, after the 4 mill road millage renewal was not approved by township voters in 2024.
The Bloomingdale Township Board is presenting the new proposal designed to responsibly support future repairs and improvements while easing the tax burden compared to the previous millage, according to information from the Committee for Bloomingdale Township Roads.
The road millage will cost the average homeowner, with a home with a taxable value based on a $200,000 market value, approximately $290 annually.
The 2.9 mills will raise approximately $400,000 per year for the township.
The millage funds will not be spent on snow plowing, roadside mowing, sign maintenance, pothole patching or gravel road grading.
The township has almost 60 miles of local roads to maintain.
For more information email: Bloomingdaleroads@gmail.com
Bloomingdale Twp seeks road millage
Voters in Bloomingdale Township will be asked Aug. 4, to approve a new reduced 2.9 road millage, after the 4 mill road millage renewal was not approved by township voters in 2024.