Bloomingdale Twp seeks road millage

Van Buren County Early Voting Site

Human Services West Building

57418 C.R. 681

Hartford, MI 49057

Early Voting begins the second Saturday before each State and Federal election and ends the Sunday before the election.

PRIMARY ELECTION EARLY VOTING

DATES & HOURS:

Saturday, July 25, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, July 26, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, July 27, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 12 pm to 8 pm

Thursday, July 30, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Friday, July 31, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Saturday, August 1, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, August 2, 2026 9 am to 5 pm

Suzie Roehm, Van Buren County Clerk