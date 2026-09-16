Blue Jeans and County Fair Dreams: Fair traditions come to life

By Kimberly Pullen

Long before Grand Marshal Roger VanVolkinburg made his way down Cutler Street to officially begin the parade, spectators began lining the streets of Allegan on Monday, September 14, 2026, for the annual Allegan County Fair Parade. “Blue Jeans and County Fair Dreams” came to life as colorful floats, marching bands, fire trucks and more rolled through the streets, entertaining spectators of all ages.

Unlike previous years, this year’s parade began on Cutler Street rather than near the post office on Trowbridge Street. The remainder of the parade route remained unchanged.

This year’s parade featured 106 entries. While the number of entries was smaller than in years past, the parade still brought plenty of excitement to downtown Allegan. Marching bands from Allegan, Hamilton and Otsego added to the excitement, filling the streets with music as they made their way along the parade route. As the Allegan High School band passed the Grand Stand, the musicians played their fight song.

Parade Superintendent Karen Colborn said one of her favorite parts of the parade is sharing treats with those lining the route.

“I have a tote full of candy; I fill it almost to the top,” Colborn said. “I love to drive back and forth and pass out candy.”

Colborn has dedicated many years to organizing the annual parade, a responsibility she takes on with genuine joy and enthusiasm.

“I truly have a passion for it,” Colborn said. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t.”

Colborn said that passion began with her childhood experiences at the fair.

“I have been staying at the fair since I was 6 months old,” she said. “My mother has stayed at the fair every year since 1955. She is now 91 and still camping this week.”

Staying true to this year’s theme, several groups decorated floats and vehicles with scenes of being at the county fair. Many participants also took the dress code to heart, dressing casually in blue jeans.

Allegan Fire District decorated a truck to look like a combine, with a working candy auger, earning them a first-place ribbon in their category.

Candy and treats flowed freely as the parade made its way from downtown into the fairgrounds, passing the Grand Stand where David and Chris Hodge announced each parade participant.

Even as the sun began to set, the excitement among spectators and parade participants remained strong as the final entries made their way past the Grand Stand, bringing another Allegan County Fair Parade to a close.

For Colborn, the end of this year’s parade marks one more chapter in a tradition that has been a part of her life for decades. With the drive and passion she has for the parade and the fair, she will once again have another parade to look forward to when the fair returns next year-and another tote to fill with candy.