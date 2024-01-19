Board approves bids for roof work at SHS locker room, scoreboard replacement at community pool

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Jan. 8 approved bids for roof-replacement at the high school locker room facility and scoreboard replacement at Sturgis Community Pool.

Lyster Exteriors was selected to replace a flat section of roof and skylights above the locker rooms, at a cost of $123,505 plus $1,375 per skylight (4 skylights will be replaced) and10% contingency.

The district recently commissioned an assessment of roofs, and that section of roof was identified as requiring replacement.

Lyster has done previous roofing work for the district.

Other bids considered were from Tichenor and Division 7 Roofing.

Colorado Time Systems was selected to replace the pool scoreboard for $44,175 plus $5,000 installation and 10% contingency.

The current scoreboard is nearing the end of its functionality and requires replacement, district assessment determined.

Other bids considered were from Daktronics and Riegle Timing Consultants.

