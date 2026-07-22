South Haven’s 20th annual Dinghy Run was a very wet success as hundreds of boaters enjoyed a river cruise getting soaked. After a shotgun start, the revelers spent the next 4.5 hours making their way to different stops along the river and lake. There was no winner or first place prize. Just alot of water gun fights along the way. Proceeds from the event benefited the Al-Van Humane Society and South Haven High School Athletics.
Photos by Tom Renner
Boaters soak each other with water guns at Dinghy Run
South Haven’s 20th annual Dinghy Run was a very wet success as hundreds of boaters enjoyed a river cruise getting soaked. After a shotgun start, the revelers spent the next 4.5 hours making their way to different stops along the river and lake. There was no winner or first place prize. Just alot of water gun fights along the way. Proceeds from the event benefited the Al-Van Humane Society and South Haven High School Athletics.