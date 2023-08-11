Bobalik announces retirement as clerk in Sturgis Township

Mike Bobalik formally announced his retirement as clerk for Sturgis Township, effective Sept. 1. (Dennis Volkert photo)

Mike Bobalik has announced his retirement as clerk for Sturgis Township, effective Sept. 1.

He made the formal proclamation Monday at the monthly meeting of Sturgis Township Board of Trustees.

Bobalik was appointed to the position in 2012, and has been re-elected twice during the past 10 years.

“I would like to thank the board of trustees, the planning commission and all township officials, inspectors, election staff and the assessor for their support during my tenure as clerk,” Bobalik stated, in a letter to the board of trustees.

Bobalik also has served as a township trustee and a member and chairman of the planning commission.

In December 2022, Bobalik told the board of trustees about his intention to retire. Since that time, Mark Bowen formally applied for the position, and was appointed as deputy clerk. Bobalik recommends that Bowen to step into the clerk’s role to complete the term, which expires in November 2024.

“(Bowen) has been actively involved in learning the duties of the clerk for the past several months,” Bobalik said.

The formal process to determine appointment of the clerk gets underway at the board’s next meeting in September.

Bobalik plans to serve as mentor during the transition.

Von Metzger, township supervisor, expressed appreciation for Bobalik’s service, noting the amount of work required from the clerk.

“I’m not sure how we’ll get along without (him),” Metzger said. “We’re extremely lucky to have Mike as our clerk.”