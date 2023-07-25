Body found in Cass Co. believed to be missing TR woman

Police say the body of 73-year-old Marilee Furlong was found during a search off of Miller Road in Cass County Monday. (Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CASS COUNTY — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said that a body found Monday off of Miller Road in Cass County is that of a Three Rivers woman that has been missing since May.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a search and rescue team with Christian Aid Ministries located a body believed to be that of 73-year-old Marilee Furlong in a wooded area of Miller Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“While this is an unfortunate outcome for the family, hopefully locating their loved one can allow for some closure,” St. Joseph County Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said in a statement.

Furlong, who had Alzheimer’s and dementia, went missing on May 29 from her daughter’s home on Flatbush Road in the Three Rivers area. Furlong, and searches for her began the same day. Police say the searches have continued throughout the investigation, which included hundreds of emergency service and volunteer personnel across thousands of hours.

Last week, the family announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to finding Furlong.

Police say Furlong’s family has been notified of the find, and confirmation from the medical examiner’s office is pending. Furlong’s family confirmed her passing in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.