Bond issue discussion tops the Clare BOE agenda

It was a full house at Monday’s Clare Board of Education meeting.

Audience members were there to hear the details and ask questions about the coming bond proposal that will be on the ballot at the May 2nd election.

President Lauren Cole was absent due to illness and Matt Rodenbo was unable to attend. The meeting was chaired by Vice President John Miller.

The board had previously adopted the resolution calling for a May 2nd election. Monday night’s discussion centered around the impact of the new turf room at Brookwood Park and the cost and aspects of the bond issue itself.

Questions about the cost of the turf room were answered with the information that it is being built with community donations. Once it is finished, because it is on school property, its ownership reverts to the school district, who will take over the maintenance of the building, Superintendent Jim Walter said.

Voter approval of the May 2nd bond issue means the improvement of facilities, to include a new high

school, renovations to the current high school so that it may serve as a middle school, and removal of the 1922 middle school at a total cost of approximately $68 million. The Middle School was built in the 1920s and is costly to operate, repair and maintain.

In December, Walter outlined the background for the bond project. “For the past several years, the Board of Education has been preparing the District for a bond issue to support a new facility, helping to modernize the education Clare students receive.”

The project has included community forums, surveys, school visits, and informal feedback. The Board authorized the Preliminary Qualification Application submission to the Treasury Department in December, and approval has been granted.”

Superintendent Jim Walter said construction costs for the school buildings project have exploded. “I’m hearing about a 60 percent increase,” he said. The cost per square foot will range between $385 and $400 per square foot.

He said he has a short series of videos to correct any misconceptions when talking to groups about the bond project.

BOE Trustee Susan Atwood asked where the Middle School Playground would be and questioned the security measures in two connected buildings – the high school and middle schools.

Walter said the two building would be separated by locked fire doors, only accessible with a teacher’s or administrator’s fob which could be shut down in an emergency. Atwood noted that “we need to be more cognizant about the use of the doors, citing the times when they are propped open.

Exterior doors will be manned, the Superintendent said. He said scanning equipment is available and suggested seeing what the Midland School are using. He said the project would include areas of refuge in the classrooms.

The first stages in the project were outlined as 1. Approval of the bond issue; 2. Selling the bonds; 3. The design; and 4. Going out for bids.

Wise Township Delegate Ray McCall asked what the millage cost would be and for how long. Walter said, because of material cost increases it would be 8.54 mills for 30 years. That would include the two mills for the last project. He said there is only 124 square miles in the school district unlike most other districts. “It takes a higher millage to cover today’s construction costs.”

Renae Boakes, who is an advocate for the bond project said she recognizes the need and said “the turnout at the forums hasn’t been as big as I thought it should be.”

Pam Melish the videos on the website showing the needs of the Middle School have had 4,000 views. “Our Middle School has served this district for 101 years. How many school districts can say that?”

Miller thanked everyone for coming to the meeting with their questions. “We (the board) can only use the knowledge we have. You guys have to be involved in this for our kids and for our teachers.”

Miller added that all of the board members would volunteer to come to any organization meeting and explain the bond issue.

And more Middle School tours are scheduled in March at 7 pm on the 15th and in April on the 12th at 7 pm. They will be held in the Middle School Auditorium.

In another matter, the Board and audience heard a presentation from three fourth grade students, who along with others in a group of second through fourth graders, have developed and formed a student advisory group.

The group, numbering around 30 Primary students consists of two students from each classroom, who have no write ups. The three students at the meeting Elizabeth, Alese and Marshall presented updates on their projects including card making for veterans and teachers, CHAMPS, reading groups with younger students and their future goals. The group would like to volunteer at the Animal Shelter this spring.

Primary Dean of Students Curinne Demeuse said the projects are thought up and developed by the students with a goal of helping others.

In other matters, the board:

*approved 2022-2023 budget amendments as presented;

*approved bills for January totaling $183,041.73;

*heard a report from Student Body President Bella Smylie on the recent Snowball, graduation planning, and planning prom, which will be held April 15 at the Venue in Clare with a ‘Great Gatsby’ theme;

*read administrative reports with Primary Principal Tracy Lubs adding information that the parent meeting about Kindergarten Roundup is scheduled for April 20.

*heard from Superintendent Walter that the February scores for reading were over 85 percent and for math were over 87 percent. Only grades 3-8 are reflected in the report.