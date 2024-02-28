Allegan County News & Union Enterprise News

BookshelfBandits winBattle of the Books

A total of 26 teams representing elementary schools in Plainwell, Otsego, Hopkins and Martin participated in the annual Battle of the Books competition at the Plainwell Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 24.
And it was the Bookshelf Bandits from Plainwell’s Cooper Elementary that took home top honors as winners of the Grand Battle.
Each “battle” consists of three seven-question rounds.

