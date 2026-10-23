Bormann’s dog, Canyon, named Dog of the Year 

Training manager and canine search specialist Christy Bormann and her dog, Canyon, work with the Texas A&M Task Force.

by the ASPCA

Christy Bormann of Texas, the daughter of Scott and Peg Bormann of Berrien Springs and a 1996 graduate of Berrien Springs High School, recently had her dog, Canyon, win the Dog of the Year Award from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). She and Canyon were presented the award in New York at The Plaza Hotel on October 8th.

Bormann is a training manager and canine search specialist with the Texas A&M Task Force, and her dog, Canyon is a former Mississippi shelter stray. He was adopted by Bormann and then trained by her as a certified Human Remains Detection Urban Search and Rescue dog with FEMA and he is also a certified human remains detection dog in wilderness environments through the International Police Work Dog Association.

The Hancock County Animal Shelter had rescued Canyon off the streets of Mississippi; he had been neglected and was sick. He underwent months of veterinary care and eventually was well enough to be adopted. His foster parents looked for a home for him highlighting his intelligence, energy and drive, which caught the attention of Bormann.

She helped him build up his strength and trained him for 18 months through the Category 5 K9 program, a volunteer organization in Lytle, Texas, started by her and other handlers from the Texas A&M Task Force that rescues dogs and places them in search and rescue detection, and service work roles. They work with shelters in a variety of states, but especially Texas. He can climb ladders, crawl through small spaces, run through tunnels, and walk across narrow planks. His most important skill, however, is barking when he locates human remains; his sense of smell allows him to locate people that rescuers can’t see, and his size, speed and agility allow him access to spaces that people cannot get to in a safe manner.

Bormann and Canyon have worked at a variety of disasters including the Maui wildfires, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hurricane Helene, and the 2025 Texas floods. The dynamic duo spent over 90 days assisting with search, rescue, and recovery efforts, including operations near Camp Mystic and along the Guadalupe River. They also work together on missing persons, and homicide investigations or suspicious fires.

She plans to work with Canyon for approximately two more years after which she will retire him to her home, which is where he lives, to enjoy life.

Bormann attended Michigan State University for two years, and then Texas A&M, where she earned a degree in Animal Science, pre-vet. She is employed full-time by the Texas A&M Task Force.