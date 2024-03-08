Bowling finals roundupTR girls’ bowlers end season in state semis; individuals ousted in first round

JACKSON — Three Rivers’ girls’ bowling team finished their impressive season in the Division 3 team state semifinals with a 3-1 (177-195, 128-196, 150-144, 147-153) loss to Milan at JAX 60 in Jackson Friday, March 1.

Three Rivers began the day as the top qualifying block team in Division 3, notching a total of 3,480, more than 300 points better than second-place Flint Powers Catholic. The Wildcats started bracket play with a 3-0 (147-133, 160-127, 174-140) win over Caro in the quarterfinals before running into Milan in the semis. Milan would go on to lose 3-2 to state champion Adison Heights Bishop Foley in the finals.

In the girls’ Division 3 individual tournament on Saturday, March 2, Tayler Mohney and Jayna Larson finished in the top 16 in the qualifying block to make the state tournament. Mohney finished fourth in qualifying with a 1,187 total and Larson squeaked in by three pins, finishing 16th with 1,067 pins. Carley Krauss, the Wildcat’s third state qualifier, finished tied for 30th with 1,001 and did not make it to bracket play.

In bracket play, both Wildcats lost in the first round. Larson lost 418-314 against Flint Powers Catholic’s Elizabeth Teuber, while Mohney lost a close 321-312 match to Flint Powers Catholic’s Lillee-Ann Jacobs.

In the boys’ Division 3 individual tournament, Three Rivers’ Devin Svoboda was the lone Wildcat to qualify, finishing third in the qualifying block with a score of 1,287. Three Rivers’ Nick Allen finished 41st with a score of 1,028 to miss out on bracket play.

In the first round, Svoboda lost 427-388 to Milan’s Kendal Carpenter.

Sturgis ousted in first round in Division 2

WATERFORD — Sturgis’ bowling team was eliminated in the first round of bracket play Friday, March 1 at the Division 2 girls’ team state tournament at Century Lanes in Waterford.

Sturgis ranked seventh in the qualifying block to start the day, notching a score of 2,841. In the first round, they would lose to eventual state champion Flint Kearsley 3-1 (171-159, 145-179, 124-128, 165-210).

In the girls’ individual tournament, Sturgis’ Lydia Boland made it out of qualifying, placing 14th with a score of 1,109. Sturgis’ Kortnie Matz finished outside the top 16, finishing 27th with a score of 1,027.

Boland would bow out in the first round of bracket play against New Boston Huron’s Olivia Demick 429-367.

In the boys’ individual tournament, Sturgis’ lone qualifier, Lane Malone, would finish 43rd in qualifying with a score of 1,037.