Boys’ Basketball Roundup Otsego defeats Three Rivers heading into break

OTSEGO — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team dropped its record to 1-6 with a 78-52 loss at Otsego Thursday, Dec. 21.

Three Rivers led 14-12 after the first quarter, but Otsego poured on the points the rest of the game, scoring 19 in the second quarter to just five for the ‘Cats, and then proceeding to score 27 in the third and 20 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Alijah Ballentine had 11 points, three assists and three rebounds to lead the Wildcats on the day, followed by Luis Warmack with 11 points. Lamonta Stone had nine points, five rebounds and three steals, William Wardell had six points, three assists and three rebounds, and Zander Barth had five points and six rebounds.

Vicksburg continues winning ways against Plainwell

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team won at home to kick off their holiday break with a 60-53 win against Plainwell Thursday, Dec. 21.

Jaxson Wilson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Jordan Diekman added 11 points, four rebounds and four steals, and Carter Brown added 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Plainwell’s Shawn Nelson led all scorers with 16 points, while Chibueze Amaezechi had 15 points for the Trojans.

Marcellus defeats Bloomingdale at home

MARCELLUS — Marcellus took a win into the holiday break, defeating their visitors from Bloomingdale 51-35 on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Marcellus led their visitors 13-4 after the first quarter and never looked back, leading 27-17 at the half and 49-30 after the third quarter.

Nathan Mihills had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the team, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc. Abran Coffey had 11 points and five rebounds, Beau Ferguson had 10 points and three rebounds, and Quinton Tone had nine points.

Sturgis scores season high, loses to Eddies

STURGIS — The Sturgis boys’ basketball team scored its season high of 51 points against Edwardsburg, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Eddies on Thursday, Dec. 21. Brody Schimpa fired in 34 points to pace the visitors in a 68-51 Edwardsburg victory. The loss drops Sturgis to a record of 0-6.

Grady Miller led the Trojan effort, scoring 19 points. Carson Eicher also hit for double figures, as he scored his season high of 13. He was followed by Gibson Cary, who scored 8 points, Gavyn Moore with 5 points, and Gavin Lewis and Tanner Hickey, who added 3 points each.

Sturgis will look to record its first win of the season in the Parma Western Holiday Tournament, which will be held Jan. 3-4.

Chiefs head to break with big win

LAWRENCE — The White Pigeon boys’ basketball team made a stop in Lawrence last Thursday evening to take on the Tigers and came away with a 65-48 win.

Josh Davidson was the big gun for the Chiefs, firing in 22 points. Drew Kobryn added 11 points, while Jordan Pisco and Wes Roberts scored 9 and 8 points, respectively. Pisco had 5 blocks, leading the Whie Pigeon defense. Roberts pulled down 5 rebounds, followed closely by Davidson and Kobryn, who snagged 4 missed shots apiece.

The win moves the Chiefs to a 5-2 record on the season, 4-1 in Southwest 10 league play. White Pigeon will kick off the new year hosting the Constantine Falcons on Friday, Jan. 5. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

Colon goes 3-1 into break

COLON —Colon’s boys’ basketball team came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to take down Burr Oak 55-50 on Dec. 15. It was the first loss of the season for the previously unbeaten Bobcats. The Magi trailed 27-17 after two quarters, but put up 26 points in the third stanza, and 12 more in the final quarter to seal the win.

Colon’s Dalton Williams led all scorers with 26 points, and teammate Dom Mock added 20 points to pace the Magi effort, while Garrett Johnson led Burr Oak with 17 points. Ethan and Braxton Boyles chipped in with 13 and 11 points respectively, for the Bobcats.

Maverick Downs booked 7 points for Colon, and Brandon Boyce put in 2 to complete the Magi scoring. Kaynen Ledyard totaled 6 points for Burr Oak, and Austin Cole added 3 points to round out the Bobcat total.

The Colon Magi boys took Quincy to overtime Monday night, Dec. 18, but the host Orioles prevailed by the score of 70-62.

Dalton Williams had another strong game for Colon, putting up 23 points, while Kyle Muntian dropped in 17 points, and Maverick Downs chipped in with 10 points. Quincy had three players reach double figures in the win. Brandon Miner led all scorers with 26 points, Grant Carter followed with 24, and Ryan Kempter notched 11 points. The Magi will host Climax-Scotts on Wednesday, and will play a road contest on Friday against Reading.

The Magi hosted Climax-Scotts on Wednesday night and pulled out a close 45-40 victory. Dalton Williams and Dom Mock both hit for double figures for Colon, with Williams scoring 17 points, and Mock adding 14. Maverick Downs scored 4 points, and had a big night in the rebounding department, coming up with 13 missed shots, He also dished out 4 assists. Mock grabbed 8 rebounds, while Williams was credited with 6 rebounds. Kyle Muntain and Kayden LaClair both added 3 points, and Lars Hartman and Chandler Lafler both scored 2.

The Colon boys played at Reading last Friday, Dec. 22, and hung on for a 54-50 victory. Dom Mock and Dalton Williams both poured in 15 points to lead the Magi. Mock was also in double figures in the rebounding department, pulling down 10 missed shots. Maverick Downs was close behind, adding 14 points. Kyle Muntain notched 8 points in the win, while Chandler Lafler contributed 2 points for Colon.

Downs had 5 rebounds, and Williams snagged 4 misses. Lafler totaled 3 rebounds, and teammates Kayden Leclair and Lars Hartman both came up with one rebound each. Downs dished out 7 assists, and Williams added 5 assists in the win.

With the victory, the Magi evened their record at 3-3, and they’ll hit the road to play Union City on Jan. 9. That game is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.

Constantine prevails over Mendon

CONSTANTINE — Constantine hosted Mendon last Thursday, and the Falcons prevailed by the score of 54-40. Caleb Bontrager led the winning effort, scoring 14 points. Logan Osborne, Josh Outlaw, Rushawn James and Ivan Baker all added 6 points for Constantine.

Owen Gorham had a good all-around game for Mendon, recording nine points, seven rebounds and five steals. Quincy Blair added nine points and four rebounds, and Brayden Crites and Ryder Gorham had eight points each. Rounding out the scoring for the Hornets was Jack McCaw with four points, Mason Wilczynski with three, and Dylan Cupp, who hit a free throw.

Mendon will play in the Quincy Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29, while the Falcons will travel to White Pigeon to take on the Chiefs on Jan. 5.

Mendon drops matchup with St. Phil

MENDON — The Mendon boys played Battle Creek St. Philip close for three quarters, but the Fighting Tigers ended up on the winning end of a 70-58 score.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Ryder Gorham, who scored 17 points. Brayden Crites and teammate Owen Gorham also hit for double figures, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Quincy Blair added 7 points, and Jayden Haigh had three points each, while Ben Iobe tossed in two free throws. The loss drops Mendon to an overall record of 3-4, 2-2 in the Southern Central.

Centreville blows out Bangor

CENTREVILLE — Centreville headed out on its holiday break with a bang, defeating Bangor at home 89-37 on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Matthew Swanwick led the way for the Bulldogs with a whopping 35 points, followed by Ben Truckenmiller with 18 points and Kobe Carpenter with 15 points.

Burr Oak gets close win against Litchfield

BURR OAK — The Burr Oak Bobcats used balanced scoring and good defense when it counted, as they defeated the Litchfield Terriers on Friday, 57-53.

Freshman Braxton Boyles led the way for Burr Oak, recording a double-double. He tallied 18 points and pulled down 14 missed shots in the win. Austin Cole and Ethan Boyles both booked 15 points, while Garrett Johnson scored 7 points, and Kaynen Ledyard added 2 points. Austin Cole and Ethan Boyles both grabbed 7 rebounds, and Ledyard had 2 rebounds in the win. The Bobcats also dished out several assists. Austin Cole had 7 helpers, while Braxton Boyles, Johnson, and Ledyard all had 2 assists. Kayden Cole was credited with one assist and had one blocked shot.

The Bobcats will play a road game on Jan. 8, taking on the Jackson Christian Royals. The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Howardsville gets dominating win heading into break

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville upped its record to 6-1 Thursday, Dec. 21, with a 73-36 victory over Kalamazoo Heritage Christian.

Kaden Sparks scored 20 to lead the Eagles, followed by Colin Muldoon and John Paul Rose with 18 points each. It is their sixth straight win after a season-opening loss to Parchment.

The Eagles are back in action on Jan. 5, as they take on Michigan Lutheran.