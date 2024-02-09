Boys’ Basketball Roundup TR loses two, but gets first conference win of year

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team finally got off the schnide in Wolverine Conference play, winning their first conference game of the year Monday against Plainwell 35-34.

The win, however, was sandwiched between a couple of losses: a 44-26 loss to Edwardsburg on Friday, Feb. 2, and a 56-48 loss against Dowagiac Tuesday.

Monday’s win was punctuated by a late steal by Three Rivers’ William Wardell, who took it to the basket to give the ‘Cats the lead in the closing moments of the game. Three Rivers led 22-16 at the half before Plainwell rallied to take a 33-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Trojans were held to just one point by the Wildcats defense in the final stanza.

Three Rivers’ Zander Barth led all scorers on the evening with 10 points and three rebounds, while Wardell had nine points, two steals and one rebound. Jace Gray added five points, four assists, six steals and five rebounds, and Lamonta Stone had four points, three assists and two steals. Plainwell was led by Chibueze Amaezechi, who had eight points on the evening.

In their Friday, Feb. 2 loss to Edwardsburg, Three Rivers trailed 16-6 after the first quarter before chipping back to a 23-15 deficit by the half. However, Edwardsburg scored double digits in the third and fourth quarters to seal the win.

Three Rivers was led in the scorebook by Stone, who had seven points and seven rebounds, while Mason Awe had six points and two assists, and Heston Saunders and Barth had four points each.

In Tuesday’s loss to Dowagiac, both teams were tied 20-20 at the half before Dowagiac got 18 points in the third and fourth quarter each to put away the game for good.

Three Rivers was led by Awe, who had 10 points and three rebounds, and Barth, who had nine points and a rebound. Drake Graver had eight points and two rebounds, and Gray had seven points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

With the results, the Wildcats move to 3-13 on the season, and 1-8 in the Wolverine Conference.

Sturgis loses close games to Conrod, Plainwell

STURGIS — On Friday, the Sturgis boys were out to avenge an earlier 22-point loss to the visiting Plainwell Trojans, and nearly pulled off the win.

Plainwell managed to hold off the Trojans, 50-46. Two quick buckets, one by Gavyn Morre and the other from Grady Miller cut the lead to 49-46, but a free throw by Plainwell and a Sturgis turnover with seven seconds left sealed the win for the visitors.

Gibson Cary opened the scoring for Sturgis, hitting a three pointer at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter. The Trojans eventually bumped the lead to 11-2 before a Plainwell three point shot and another bucket cut the lead to 11-7 after the first eight minutes. It was back and forth during the second and third quarters, with Miller nailing a three pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, pulling Sturgis to within one, at 34-33.

The final period was close throughout, as Moore, Gavin Lewis and Grady Miller all hit key baskets to tie things up at 42, but a three by Plainwell gave the visitors the lead 45-42, one they would not relinquish. Miller led the Sturgis offense, as he put 14 points in the book. Moore also scored in double figures, ending with 10 points, followed by Cary with nine, and Lewis with eight. Carson Eicher added three points, and Lukis Bir scored two points. Chibueze Amaezechi and John Amaezechi both scored 13 points to lead Plainwell, and Shawn Nelson dropped in 10 points for the visitors.

On Monday, Sturgis nearly pulled off a stunner against the Concord Yellowjackets, but fell just short, losing on the road, 62-56.

Down 53-32 going into the final eight minutes, the Trojans staged a furious comeback by outscoring Concord 24-9.

“I challenged them at halftime, and told them they still had some fight left,” Sturgis coach Keith Kurowski said. “I give a lot of credit to our guys, we fought hard, and I’m real proud of this team. They gave it their all, and they played hard to the end.”

Coming in to the game, Concord’s overall record was 11-4, and 9-0 in the Big 8.

The Trojans had averaged 39 points per game on the season, but came out firing in the second half, putting 37 points on the board. Gibson Cary and Gavyn Moore both had 16 points to lead the Sturgis effort, followed by Grady Miller, who tossed in 13. Mekhi Wingfield was the leading scorer for Concord with 20 points.

With the loss, the Trojans record stands at 2-13.

Vicksburg comes up short against Paw Paw, Harper Creek

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball team was unable to cash in on two close games this past week, losing to Paw Paw 55-53 on Friday, Feb. 2, and losing 58-53 to Harper Creek Monday.

Against Paw Paw, Mitch Beyer led all scorers with 17 points, Drew Gless had 10 points, and Carter Brown added nine points. Paw Paw was led by Truman Brennan, who had 15 points on the evening.

Against Harper Creek, Brown had 24 points and three rebounds, while Gless had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Centreville dominates Marcellus, loses to Schoolcraft

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team split its matchups this past week, defeating Marcellus 70-37, but dropping a 79-54 decision to Schoolcraft at home Tuesday.

Against Marcellus, Matthew Swanwick was the lone Bulldog scorer in double digits, scoring 24 points, followed by Ben Truckenmiller with nine points and Kobe Carpenter with eight points. Marcellus was led by Beau Ferguson, who had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Parker Adams, who had nine points.

Against Schoolcraft, Swanwick again led the team in scoring, dropping 23 on the Eagles, while Carpenter had 20 points and Truckenmiller had seven. The only other points came from buckets by Declan Kane and Ethan Miller.

Schoolcraft’s Shane Rykse could barely be stopped on the evening, dropping 41 points on the Bulldogs, including seven three-pointers and four free throws. Tucker Walther added 17 points for the Eagles, and Luke Rykse had eight points.

Mendon knocks off Athens

MENDON — The Athens Indians paid a visit to Mendon last Friday night and returned home on the short end of a 66-26 drubbing at the hands of the Hornets.

Ryder Gorham led four players in double figures for the winners, as he fired in 20 points. Owen Gorham put 15 points in the book, while Quincy Blair notched a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brayden Crites popped in 12 points, and he added nine rebounds in the victory.

O. Gorham pulled down five rebounds, and R. Gorham had three rebounds and two assists. Blair also added two assists for the winners.

“We pushed the ball on the fast break, which led to some easy buckets, and we also rebounded the ball really well,” stated Mendon coach Danny Schragg.

The win moves the Hornets to 9-8 overall, and 5-4 in the Southern Central.

White Pigeon squeaks by Cass, takes down Comstock

WHITE PIGEON — On Thursday, Feb. 1, White Pigeon outlasted the visiting Cassopolis Rangers, 52-46.

The Chiefs built a 15-point advantage in the third quarter, only to see Cassopolis storm back to take a 2-point lead, 43-41 with 6:06 left in the final quarter. Jordan Pisco hit a game-tying bucket to knot the game at 43, and the winners never trailed again.

Josh Davidson paced the White Pigeon offense with 19 points, followed by Wesley Roberts with 13, and Pisco, who finished with 12 points. Mekhi Singleton and Drew Kobryn had three points each, and Ty Strawser added two. Pisco pulled down eight rebounds, while Davidson and Roberts both grabbed five missed shots each. Davidson also dished out four assists in the win.

The White Pigeon boys completely dominated Comstock on Tuesday night, scorching the Colts by 40 points, 75-35. Josh Davidson led the winners with 23 points, Strawser and Jordan Pisco both added 13 points, Wes Roberts tossed in 11, and Zach Sowards-Haack put eight points in the scorebook. He also grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds in the win.

Pisco and Roberts both pulled down seven missed shots, Davidson added five rebounds, and Strawser grabbed three misses. He also dished out three assists and had three steals. Davidson handed out four assists, and Pisco notched three assists.

The win gives the Chiefs an overall record of 11-4.

Colon dominates Tekonsha

COLON — The Colon boys outscored the visitors from Tekonsha 27-7 in the first quarter on Tuesday night and went on to post a dominating 64-31 victory Tuesday.

Maverick Downs had the hot hand in the opening quarter for the Magi, pumping in 11 of his game-high 18 points. The first half ended with Colon leading 44-17, and at the end of three, the winners held a 61-24 advantage.

Dalton Williams was right behind Downs in the scorebook, as he added 17 points, and Nic Mock and Kyle Muntain both had 10. Kayden LaClair scored five points in the win, and Colin Trattles finished with four. Williams led all Colon rebounders with eight, Downs pulled down seven missed shots, and Mock added five. Trattles put four boards in the book, Muntain had three, LaClair added two rebounds, and Jabari Falls and Tucker Davis both snagged a miss.

Downs had nine steals on the night, Williams had five thefts and six assists, and Mock added three picks and five assists. LaClair and Muntain both recorded two steals in the victory, and Muntain dished out four helpers. Falls also came up with one block for the Magi.

Howardsville wins two

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball teams took home two wins this week, defeating Three Oaks River Valley 62-47 Monday and defeating Covert 64-41 Tuesday.

Against River Valley, Kaden Sparks had 22 points to lead the Eagles, while John Paul Rose added 19 points and Colin Muldoon had a double-double, scoring 12 to go with 10 rebounds.

Against Covert, Sparks had 18 points while Rose had 16. Colin Muldoon had nine points and Dylan Muldoon added eight.

The wins move the Eagles’ record to 11-5.