Boys’ Basketball RoundupMassive second half leads TR over Buchanan

BUCHANAN — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team came back from being down by 13 points to squeak by Buchanan in a non-conference tilt Thursday, Jan. 11, by a final of 39-36.

The Wildcats were down 10-5 exiting the first quarter, eventually being down 18-5 against the Bucks at the half. However, a 17-point third quarter and a 14-point fourth quarter spurred along the ‘Cats comeback, en route to their second win of the season.

Jace Gray led Three Rivers with eight points and four rebounds, Alijah Ballentine and Luis Warmack had six points each, with Ballentine adding five rebounds, Heston Saunders had five points and seven rebounds, Lamonta Stone had four points and seven rebounds, and Mason Awe added four points, one assist and three rebounds.

Three Rivers is scheduled to return to action on Friday, Jan. 19 at home against Sturgis; Tuesday’s matchup on the road against Plainwell was cancelled due to weather.

Centreville takes care of Lawrence, Comstock

LAWRENCE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team continued their winning ways this past week, upping their record to 7-1 with a 69-41 win against Lawrence on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and a comfortable 72-48 win against Comstock Thursday, Jan. 11.

Against Lawrence, Matthew Swanwick led the way with 22 points on the evening, followed by Garrison Bunning with 12 points and Ben Truckenmiller with 10 points. Declan Kane and Max Yoder chipped in with six points each.

Against Comstock, Swanwick had 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Kobe Carpenter and Truckenmiller with 16 points each. Ethan Miller added nine points, while his brother Isaac Miller added four points.

Vicksburg prolongs Sturgis’ winless season

VICKSBURG — The Sturgis Trojans travelled to Vicksburg last Friday, hoping to come home with their first win of the season. The host Bulldogs did not accommodate, as Vicksburg defeated Sturgis, 61-42. The loss drops the Trojans to an overall record of 0-9, 0-6 in Wolverine Conference play.

Grady Miller had a good night for Sturgis, dropping in 18 points, followed by Carson Eicher who scored nine points, and Gavyn Moore, who tallied seven. Vicksburg was led in scoring by Carter Brown with 22 points. The Trojans will look to snap their 9-game losing streak with upcoming games against Otsego and Three Rivers.

Roberts’ double-double leads Chiefs over Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE — The White Pigeon boys kept the Bloomingdale Cardinals winless in the Southwest 10 with a 70-52 win on Friday evening. The Chiefs are now 5-2 in league play and improved to an overall mark of 7-3 with the victory. Bloomingdale falls to 1-7, 0-5 in league play.

Wes Roberts had a good game for White Pigeon, scoring 19 points and hauling in 14 rebounds. Teammate Jordan Pisco tallied 14 points, five rebounds, and handed out five assists. Josh Davidson also hit for double figures for the Chiefs, dropping in 11 points.

K-Christian upends Constantine

KALAMAZOO — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team suffered a loss Thursday, Jan. 11 against Kalamazoo Christian by a final of 53-33.

K-Christian outscored Constantine in all but one quarter, leading 17-2 after the first quarter and 28-7 at the half before Constantine outscored them in the third quarter 17-8. The Comets would outscore the Falcons 17-9 in the final stanza.

Marcellus powers ahead in fourth to defeat Comstock

COMSTOCK — Marcellus’ boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to take down host Comstock Tuesday night, 46-34.

The Wildcats led the Colts 25-17 at the half, but a huge 13-7 advantage for Comstock in the third quarter brought the game to a slim 32-30 Marcellus lead entering the final stanza. However, a 14-4 advantage for Marcellus in the fourth quarter put the game away for good.

Beau Ferguson led the team with a double-double, scoring 13 points on the evening to go with 10 rebounds. Quinton Tone had 11 points, three steals and three rebounds, and Nathan Mihills and Abram Coffey both had nine points each, with Mihills bringing down nine rebounds as well.