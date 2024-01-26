Boys’ Basketball RoundupSturgis gets first win of season over Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The Sturgis Trojans picked up their first win of the season on Friday, beating longtime rival Three Rivers, 48-33. A stout defense and 18 points from Sturgis’ Grady Miller led the way in the victory.

Gavyn Moore put 10 points in the book for Sturgis, with Gibson Cary scoring six, and Carson Eicher and Gavin Lewis both adding four points. Lukis Bir and Dawson Miller rounded out the scoring for the winners with three points each.

Luis Warmack led the Wildcats with 10 points, with Jace Gray adding seven. Lamonta Stone had five points, and Heston Saunders was close behind, scoring four. Finishing off the scoring for Three Rivers was Mason Awe with three, and Zander Barth and Alijah Ballentine with two points each.

The Trojans are now 1-10 with the victory, and hosted White Pigeon on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats moved to 2-8 with the loss.

TR drops contest against Coldwater

THREE RIVERS — Following its loss to Sturgis, Three Rivers dropped its home contest Tuesday to Coldwater, 61-44.

Lamonta Stone led the Wildcats with 12 points and two rebounds on the day, Zander Barth had nine points and two rebounds, Max Burg had eight points and five rebounds, and Jace Gray had five points, three assists, nine rebounds, and three steals. Coldwater’s Zach Coffing led all scorers with 14 points, followed by Jackson Reilly with 13.

Three Rivers moves to 2-9 on the year with their loss.

Centreville wins close game against Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — In what was a marquee matchup in the Southwest 10 Conference Thursday, Jan. 18, Centreville came out on top of Cassopolis in a hard-fought contest, 58-52.

The Bulldogs were led by Matthew Swanwick, who had 21 points on the evening, followed by Kobe Carpenter with 17 points.

White Pigeon overwhelms Bangor

BANGOR — The White Pigeon boys’ basketball squad picked up a road win by overwhelming Bangor, 73-25. The Chiefs are now 6-2 in the Southwest 10 Conference, 8-3 overall.

Led by the sharpshooting of Ty Strawser, who was 4-5 from the three-point line, White Pigeon had every player on its roster get into the scoring column. Strawser finished with 14 points. Jordan Pisco scored 13 points and had eight rebounds, while Josh Davidson and Wesley Roberts added 12 points each. Zach Sowards -Haack recorded eight points, and Mekhi Singleton finished with seven points and eight steals.

Also scoring for the winners were Drew Kobryn with three points, and Chris Temple and Jared Luna, both with two points. Davidson passed out 12 assists and grabbed six steals, and Roberts pulled down 11 rebounds.

Vicksburg drops conference contests to Niles, Edwardsburg

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg’s boys’ basketball teams were outmatched by Niles and Edwardsburg last week, losing 88-56 to the Vikings on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and losing 72-56 to the Eddies on Friday.

Against Niles, the Bulldogs were led by Carter Brown, who had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Jaxson Wilson had 14 points and three rebounds. Niles’ Mike Phillips Jr. led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Brayden Favors, who added 19.

In their matchup with Edwardsburg, Vicksburg was led by Wilson with 14 points, while Brown and Mitch Beyer had 13 points each. The Eddies’ Brody Schimpa had 27 points to lead all scorers.

Mock’s double-double leads Colon over Mendon

COLON — Led by Kyle Muntain, Dominick Mock and Dalton Williams, who scored 19 points each, the Colon Magi downed Mendon 65-50. Ryan Gorham had a game high 22 points to lead the Hornets, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the strong scoring effort of the Magi trio. Mock finished off his double-double, pulling down an impressive total of 20 rebounds, while teammate Maverick Downs also booked a double-double, dishing out 15 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also added four points in the victory. Colin Trattles scored three points and Kayden LaClair hit a free throw to round out the Magi scoring. He also came up with four steals.

Owen Gorham scored 12 points for Mendon, and teammate Quincey Blair also hit for double figures, tossing in 10 points. Colon led after the first eight minutes, 15-7, and held a 33-18 lead at the half. A big 23-point third stanza sealed the Magi victory, as it pushed the lead to 56-36. The win gives Colon a 4-5 overall record, 3-3 in the Southern Central.

The Hornets played Howardsville Christian on Saturday, and they defeated the Eagles, 69-51. Ryan Gorham paced Mendon with 25 points, followed by Owen Gorham, who dropped in 17 points. Quincey Blair had a double-double for the winners, scoring 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Teammates Dylan Cupp, Mason Wilczynski, Jack McCaw and Brayden Crites all added four points in the victory. Kaden Sparks led the Eagles with 20 points.

With the win, Mendon’s record improves to 6-7.

Colon whomps Athens

COLON — Colon had four players hit double figures Tuesday night in a 66-20 romp over the Athens Indians.

The Magi held Athens to single digits in all four quarters. Dalton Williams put 20 points in the scorebook for the Magi, followed by Maverick Downs, who pumped in 17. Kyle Muntain and Dominic Mock both had 10 points for the winners. Colin Trattles added six points, and Tucker Davis finished with 3.

Athens only had three players dent the scoring column, with Heath Tigges scoring 15 points, Kale Kiefer adding 3 points, and Grant Asher finishing with two. With the win, Colon evens its record at 5-5.

Marcellus shellacks Lawrence

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ boys’ basketball team had their way with Lawrence Friday, with four players scoring in double digits en route to a 62-19 win at home.

Marcellus scored 24 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second to take a commanding 46-10 lead going into halftime. The Wildcats would let off the gas and score just 16 the rest of the way.

Beau Ferguson had a double-double, notching 14 points and 10 rebounds on the evening. Dawsen Lehew and Nathan Mihills had 13 points each, with Mihills bringing down five rebounds to Lehew’s two. Abram Coffey added 11 points.

Burr Oak bests Climax-Scotts, loses to St. Phil

BURR OAK — Burr Oak defeated Climax-Scotts Friday evening, 47-38, behind 13 points from Ethan Boyles. Garrett Johnson and Kaynen Ledyard also hit for double figures, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“Tonight was a very good matchup,” stated Bobcat’s coach Ryan VanDosen. “It was really intense, and we were able to get after it on defense and showed hustle the entire night.”

Braxton Boyles added eight points for the winners, and Austin Cole chipped in with five. Braxton Boyles grabbed eight rebounds, followed by Johnson, Ledyard and Cole, all with five rebounds. Ethan Boyles added four rebounds, and Kayden Cole grabbed one missed shot. Austin Cole dished out eight assists, Kayden Cole had two helpers, and Ledyard had one assist. Johnson and Austin Cole both had three steals, and Ledyard added one theft.

“I’m super proud of this team and all of their hard work.” added VanDosen.

The Bobcat boys hosted Battle Creek St. Phil on Tuesday evening, and it was a close contest most of the way before the visitors pulled away in the final quarter. St. Phil ended the game on a 21-4 run, and the Fighting Tigers prevailed, 51-44. “Turnovers really hurt us tonight,” stated Burr Oak coach Ryan VanDosen. “We were without Garrett Johnson, too, and he’s our leading scorer.” Johnson was unavailable due to an injury.

Freshman Braxton Boyles paced the Bobcats with a double-double, pouring in 19 points and hauling down 13 rebounds. Austin Cole scored 15 points, followed by Ethan Boyles and Kaynen Ledyard, who had five points each. E. Boyles also grabbed 11 rebounds, and Ledyard gathered in 10 missed shots.

Braxton Boyles also added two blocks, one assist and one steal, while Austin Cole had four assists, four rebounds and one block. Ethan Boyles and Ledyard dished out two assists each, while Kayden Cole pulled down four rebounds and picked off two steals.

“I liked the fact that we were able to push the ball up the court, and I think that we got a good glimpse of what our future is with this team,” added VanDosen.

The win and the loss drop Burr Oak to a 9-4 mark.

Constantine drops games to Hackett, Galesburg-Augusta

CONSTANTINE — Constantine dropped two games this past week, losing to Hackett Catholic Central on Friday, Jan. 19 by a final of 59-49, and then losing to Galesburg-Augusta Tuesday by a score of 52-40.

Against Hackett, Caleb Bontrager led the way for Constantine with 14 points. Against Galesburg-Augusta, the Falcons were led by Isaac Moore with 14 points.