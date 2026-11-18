By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

A few points here. A few points there.

Those narrow margins added up for Allegan last season, as six of the Tigers’ losses came by six points or fewer during a 7-13 campaign.

Second-year coach Brian Baker hopes a more experienced roster and a deeper bench will help turn some of those close losses into victories.

“If we cut down on our turnovers and shoot a better percentage from the free throw line, we are looking at a different season last year,” Baker said.

Eight returning letter winners are listed on the roster, although junior center Ayden Fusco will miss the season with a knee injury.

That leaves seven returning players available, including senior guards Nathan Martinez and Colby Bishop, senior guard/forward LJ Dial, senior forward Bradyn Kosiorowski and senior center Agustin Delucas.

Junior forward Loghan Murphy and junior guard Riley Brown also return.

“Our experience should be one of our strengths this season,” Baker said.

Fusco’s absence leaves the Tigers a little thin on the front line, according to Baker. But overall depth should be improved thanks to newcomers such as senior guard Keegan Rhoda, sophomore guard Hunter Burton and sophomore forward Carter McAlpine.

“The two sophomores worked hard all summer to make sure they were ready for varsity,” Baker said. “With that in mind, our rotation should be at least 10 deep this season, which is more depth than we had last season.”

It’s a group Baker believes can contend for championships.

“Our team goals are to win our division, be the top team in the conference, and win districts,” he said. “If we work as hard as we did over the summer throughout the season, we should have a great shot at accomplishing those goals.”

South Haven figures to present a significant challenge in the SAC divisional race.

“South Haven has been the standard for our division and we expect that to not change this year,” Baker said. “If we do what we are supposed to and compete every game, at the end of the season we feel we should be up there with South Haven.”

Baker is also encouraged by participation throughout the program. Allegan will field a freshman team for the second straight season following several years without one, while more than 50 players came out for the middle school teams.

FENNVILLE

Paul Chapman is new to Fennville.

Coaching basketball? That’s another story.

Chapman brings 31 seasons of varsity coaching experience and a 349-322 career record to his first season leading the Blackhawks. His coaching background spans 45 seasons overall.

He succeeds Sam Cornett, who guided Fennville the past two seasons, becoming the program’s fifth head coach in six years.

And Chapman likes what he’s seen from his new team as it prepares to build on last season’s 11-11 overall record and 3-7 showing in the SAC.

“We have had a productive offseason and are ready to get going,” Chapman said. “We have good overall athletic ability and a nice mix of experience and youth.”

Four returning letter winners provide the foundation for the Blackhawks.

Senior guard Jesse Bernard and senior forward Khordell Bernard lead that group, with junior guard Mason Sabala and junior forward Seamus Lynch also back.

Senior guard Gabe Gonzalez joins the mix along with junior post Brayden Wagner and a trio of sophomores: guards Julian Weimer and Gio Herrera and forward Chris Davie.

Chapman points to athleticism, work habits and defensive intensity as strengths for his team.

Those attributes will be important for a squad that lacks size, making rebounding an area of concern. Finding ways to compete on the boards will be among the challenges for the Blackhawks as their returning players and newcomers come together.

The conference schedule will provide plenty of challenges as well.

Chapman views South Haven as the favorite once again, with Coloma and Bridgman also returning quality players.

For Fennville, the combination of experienced players and younger contributors gives Chapman a starting point as he puts his own stamp on the program.

HOPKINS

Finishing games could go a long way toward helping Hopkins climb the standings this season.

During a 6-18 campaign a year ago, the Vikings lost seven games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead.

With his top five scorers returning, second-year coach Steve Smith hopes that experience helps turn those opportunities into victories.

“We have an experienced group this year,” Smith said. “We are returning our five top scorers from last year. We have some newcomers that will have instant impacts. I expect us to be good at both ends of the floor.”

Senior point guard Trent Smith and senior guard Merek Zapolnik return to lead the backcourt, with senior forward Jackson Iciek also back.

Junior forward Dexter Graczyk and junior guard Kash Moored round out the returning contingent.

Junior guard Tyler Langlois and fellow guard Mari Harris are among the newcomers expected to contribute.

It’s a group Steve Smith believes can make life difficult for opponents, particularly on the defensive end.

“I think defense will be a strength of ours,” he said. “We have strong, quick and athletic guys. I also think that we should be able to shoot the ball at a high level. I think our transition offense can also be a strength. Leadership and experience will be a plus as well.”

Size, however, remains a concern.

Without a particularly big lineup, the Vikings will need to find ways to compete on the boards and defend opponents with strong interior players.

“Rebounding and defending big post players could be an issue,” Steve Smith said.

Those challenges haven’t diminished his expectations for a team that won the program’s first district game in five years last season.

The goals this year include competing for both a conference championship and a district title.

Reaching the top of the OK Silver standings will require navigating a league Steve Smith regards as one of the state’s best among smaller Class B schools.

He views Fruitport as the favorite, with NorthPointe Christian and Calvin Christian also expected to be strong.

“I do believe we will compete with those teams and battle for a conference championship,” he said. “I believe we will finish in the top three of the conference.”

Beyond the returning production and potential on both ends of the floor, Steve Smith likes the connections his players have with one another.

“We have a really great group of guys,” he said. “They are a close group and I think they are going to turn some heads this year. I love coaching them and can’t wait to watch them and see them exceed expectations.”

MARTIN

Martin wants to pick up the pace.

And fourth-year coach Corby Callaway believes he has a team capable of doing just that.

“Our strength this season will be our ability to get up and down the court,” Callaway said. “We’ve focused a lot on our pace of play on both ends of the floor.”

Five returning letter winners will help lead that effort as the Clippers look to improve on last season’s 6-18 overall record and 3-7 conference showing.

Senior power forward Blake Sweeting and senior shooting guard Devin Bogdan headline the returning contingent. Junior point guard Jason Marshall, junior small forward Caleb Hopkins and sophomore shooting guard Mani Smit are also back.

They’ll be joined by newcomers Kevin Weers, a senior small forward; Finn van Buuren, a senior power forward; Mike Jones, a junior small forward; and Hartley Branch, a junior shooting guard.

“We have a great mix of returning players and guys who are hungry for minutes,” Callaway said. “Our intensity and competitiveness has shown great improvement all fall and it’s carried over into the start of practice.”

Maintaining that effort will be important as the Clippers continue to develop their skills.

“Our skills are steadily improving, but we have to continue to put the work in at practice,” Callaway said.

That daily improvement could put Martin in position to challenge for one of the top spots in the SAC divisional standings.

“I think this is the most wide open our conference has been since I’ve been at Martin in terms of the league having a dominating team,” Callaway said. “Galesburg will be tough as always, but there are a few teams that can be in the mix towards the top of the conference and we are included in that mix.”

OTSEGO

The young players Otsego relied on the past two seasons aren’t quite so young anymore.

And Bulldogs coach Matt Dennis hopes that experience translates into a return to the top of the Wolverine Conference standings.

“Over the past two seasons, we’ve been a young team that relied heavily on freshmen and sophomores to step up and compete at the varsity level,” Dennis said. “Those players are now juniors and seniors. They’ve gained valuable experience, matured physically, and understand what it takes to compete in our conference.”

Junior guards Leeland Longcore and Wyatt Dennis headline a group of eight returning letter winners after both earned All-Conference recognition last season.

Senior forwards Owen Santman, Mitchell Hazelhoff, Merrill Bailey and Alex Babin also return, as do junior guard Brody Smith and junior forward Max Mercer.

They’re joined by four juniors: guard Kayleb Nelson and forwards Takodah Hageman, Dom Spear and Reid Anderson.

“Our biggest strengths will be our depth, athleticism, and overall skill level,” Matt Dennis said. “We aren’t an exceptionally tall team, but most of our players are between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5, which gives us good size across the board. We also have the ability to substitute without giving up much in terms of size, athleticism, or skill.”

Taking care of the basketball and rebounding remain areas that need improvement following last season’s 8-14 overall record and 5-9 conference showing.

“With the experience we have returning, I’m optimistic we’ll make significant improvements in those areas,” Matt Dennis said. “However, we still have to prove we can do both consistently against good competition.”

Staying healthy would help, too.

Injuries and illness disrupted each of the past two seasons. Last year, Colin Fitzpatrick missed most of the season, Kal-El Leonard and Roman Busscher also missed significant time, and Wyatt Dennis was sidelined for the final three games with a concussion.

Matt Dennis, whose head-coaching résumé includes a 149-65 record and six conference championships, hopes a healthier roster can contend with Edwardsburg, Niles and Vicksburg for the league’s top spot.

And he believes the Bulldogs return more production than any other team in the conference.

“Our leading scorers, rebounders, assist leaders, and players who logged the most minutes are all back this season,” he said. “Now it’s about turning that experience into consistent performances and putting ourselves in a position to compete for a conference championship.”

PLAINWELL

A year ago, Plainwell entered the season with nine returning seniors.

This year? Just two returning letter winners.

That means longtime Trojans coach Larry Ash will be counting on a largely inexperienced group to learn on the fly at the varsity level.

Senior guard Gavin Heath and senior forward Max Vandenhonbergh are the returning players who will help lead that transition.

And while varsity experience is in short supply, Ash likes the way his players approach their work and interact with one another.

“We are small but have pretty good speed and are young,” Ash said. “This group all get along as a team and work hard. We will take it one day at a time and see what happens.”

Eleven juniors join senior center Jaxson Bernard on the list of newcomers.

The junior guards are Urijah Davis, Cameron Larson, Tyvarion Johnson, Bennett Ridderman and Gibson Petit. Kegan Quarles, Daniel Lemanski, Logan Gabala and Avery Vyverman are junior forwards, while Liam Green and Adam Smit play center.

With so many players adjusting to varsity basketball, developing that group will be central to Plainwell’s season.

Ash points to speed and the ability to play together at both ends of the floor as strengths the Trojans can build around.

Those qualities will be important as Plainwell works its way through a Wolverine Conference schedule that Ash expects to be challenging.

“Conference will be stronger this year with a lot of good hard-working teams who have good players coming back,” he said.

For the Trojans, the focus will be on making steady progress as their newcomers gain experience.

“We will start on the first step of the ladder and work our way up one step at a time,” Ash said.

SAUGATUCK

For Saugatuck coach Ty Rock, the challenge isn’t simply getting his team to play well.

It’s getting his team to play well consistently.

As Rock enters his third season leading the Trailblazers, finding that consistency will be a priority for a group looking to move the program forward.

“Our team will be looking to improve from last year,” Rock said. “We have struggled these last few years and we would like to see this season begin to turn the program headed in a positive direction.”

Five returning letter winners will help lead that effort.

Guard Walt Bos and forward Ian Conklin provide the senior presence, with junior guards Clark Hamlin and Tommy Bullinger and junior forward Jaxson Zawilla also back.

Junior guard Grant Schrotenboer is among the newcomers who will join that returning group.

Rock believes defense could give the Trailblazers a foundation to build around. Making that happen, however, will require a commitment to both the system and one another.

“Our team could be strong defensively if we buy into our system and each other,” he said.

Maintaining that level of play remains a concern.

“Our biggest area of weakness will be consistency,” Rock said. “There are times we do a lot of good things and times not so much.”

The goal will be to make those productive stretches more frequent and sustain them at a higher level as the season progresses.

In the SAC divisional race, Rock views Galesburg-Augusta as the top contender.

For Saugatuck, the aim is to work toward a spot in the middle of the divisional standings.

“We hope to push for that third or fourth spot in our division,” Rock said.

WAYLAND

Opposing ball handlers might not have much room to breathe against Wayland this season.

At least that’s the hope for Wildcats coach Chris Jasinski, who believes his team has the athleticism and work ethic to make life difficult for opponents.

“Defensively this team should be really good,” Jasinski said. “We should be able to get up and pressure a lot of the teams that we face.”

Six returning letter winners will help put that defensive approach into practice.

Senior guards Eli Warsen, Brayden Calkins and Alberto Mandujano return in the backcourt, while senior forwards Skyler Swinehart and Demarcus Billups join junior forward Nathan Ainsworth up front.

Sophomore guard Drew Hudson is among the newcomers looking to contribute.

“We have a mix of veteran players that have varsity experience along with some underclassmen who are looking to play varsity basketball for the first time this year,” Jasinski said. “Our guards can handle the ball well, and have great athleticism.”

That combination gives the Wildcats experienced options on the perimeter as their younger players adjust to the varsity game.

And the willingness to compete defensively is something Jasinski has already seen from this group.

“Overall, this group plays really hard and likes to get after it on the defensive end,” he said.

Defense isn’t the only area in which Jasinski sees potential. He also expects the Wildcats to have multiple shooting options.

“I also feel that this team is a very good shooting team as I have several players that are good shooters,” he said.

Those strengths will be tested in an OK Gold Conference that Jasinski expects to be challenging from top to bottom.

South Christian and Northview are his picks to lead the conference race, with opportunities for the remaining teams to establish themselves behind that pair.

“After that it is pretty wide open,” Jasinski said. “I feel it will be a very competitive conference this year as every team will be better than last year. There are never any easy games in the Gold.”

Note: No preview information was received from Hamilton prior to deadline.