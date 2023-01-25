Breakfast Fundraiser planned for Wings of God Transition Home

PAW PAW – A pancake breakfast fundraiser for Wings of God Transition Home, Paw Paw, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Paw Paw First Presbyterian Church, 120 Pine St., Paw Paw.

A generous donor will match all donations up to $2,000.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, hot chocolate bar and orange juice.