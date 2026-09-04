Bright Walls Lion Roars Again in Downtown Jackson

By MAURICE IMHOFF

Contributing Writer

Seven years later, the lion is roaring again in downtown Jackson. Artist Emily Ding recently returned to Jackson to restore her popular Lion & Mouse mural at Jackson School of the Arts, originally painted during the 2019 Bright Walls Mural Festival. Years of exposure had taken a toll on the artwork, leading Jackson School of the Arts and Bright Walls to partner on bringing Ding back to restore her original work.

Ding began working on the restoration ahead of an end-of-summer gathering held on the Jackson School of the Arts rooftop patio and continued painting during the event. The gathering was well attended, with live music, refreshments and plenty of visitors stopping to see the work done thus far. Ding also spoke to those gathered about the mural and its restoration. Throughout Ding’s return to Jackson, visitors passed by to see the work taking place. The restoration has brought new life to the mural, which is once again looking bright and in great shape along the side of the building. Bright Walls brought dozens of artists to Jackson over several years, leaving murals across downtown that have since become a familiar part of the city.

What happens to the rest of those murals in the years ahead remains uncertain. While many remain in good condition, time and Michigan weather are beginning to show on others, with portions of some downtown murals noticeably fading or peeling away. Bringing Ding back to Jackson shows that restoration is possible, particularly when the original artist can return to do the work. Whether similar efforts will be made to preserve other aging Bright Walls murals remains to be seen, but seven years after it was first painted, the Lion & Mouse mural is once again looking much like it did when it first appeared downtown.